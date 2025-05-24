Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama at No. 2 Oklahoma (Super Regional Game 2)
No. 15 Alabama softball fell to No. 2 Oklahoma 3-0 in Game 1 of the Norman Super Regional on Friday evening in a packed Love's Field. The Crimson Tide was shut out for just the second time this season.
This loss now puts the Crimson Tide in a win-or-go-home situation, as if it falls to the Sooners once again on Saturday, Alabama's season is over.
Head coach Patrick Murphy and company will now need to win its next two games in this best-of-three series, which was the same outcome during the regular season. Nevertheless, this current spot is one that Alabama is all too familiar with and it could be used to Murphy's advantage.
"We've gone to the World Series the last two times and we've lost the first game [in both Super Regionals]," Murphy said during the postgame press conference. "It's not different. We're kind of used to it. When we played OU in Tuscaloosa, they won the first game as well."
Murphy explained that somebody will have to step up for Alabama in order to avoid eliminaton. Who is it going to be?
That answer may be revealed during Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Catelyn Riley is on the circle for Alabama while Kierston Deal gets the start for the Sooners.
BamaCentral will provide updates throughout. Please refresh your browser as the most recent events will be placed at the top of this page.
Top 1:
Starting Lineups:
Alabama
Oklahoma
1. Audrey Vandagriff, center field
1. Kasidi Pickering, left field
2. Lauren Johnson, left field
2. Ella Parker, designated player
3. Kali Heivilin, second base
3. Sydney Barker, right field
4. Alexis Pupillo, designated player
4. Gabbie Garcia, shortstop
5. Brooke Ellestad, third base
5. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, third base
6. Salen Hawkins, shortstop
6. Cydney Sanders, first base
7. Marlie Giles, catcher
7. Ailana Agbayani, second base
8. Abby Duchscherer, first base
8. Isabel Emerling, catcher
9. Larissa Preuitt, Right field
9. Abigale Dayton, center field
Pitcher: Catelyn Riley
Pitcher: Kierston Deal
How to Watch Super Regionals: No. 15 Alabama at No. 2 Oklahoma
Who: 15-seed Alabama (40-22) vs. 2-seed Oklahoma (49-7)
When: Saturday, May 24 – 2 p.m. CT
*If Necessary* Sunday, May 25
Where: Love's Field, Norman, Oklahoma
TV: ESPN
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
SiriusXM: Home- 191, Away- 380
Series history: Alabama leads overall, 12-11
In Tuscaloosa: 4-2 | In Norman: 0-0 | At Neutral Sites: 8-9 | In NCAA Tournament: 6-6 | In NCAA Super Regionals: 2-2
Alabama Statistical Leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .399
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad/Kali Heivilin- 46
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 14
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.57
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 17
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 117
Oklahoma Statistical Leaders:
Batting average: Kasidi Pickering- .411
RBIs: Gabbie Garcia- 54
Home runs: Gabbie Garcia- 17
ERA: Sam Landry- 1.92
Wins: Sam Landry- 28
Strikeouts: Sam Landry- 165