Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama Softball vs. USC Upstate (Tuscaloosa Regional)
On Friday, Alabama softball will start its postseason journey at Rhoads Stadium for the 19th consecutive season. The No. 14 seed Crimson Tide will face USC Upstate in the Tuscaloosa Regional at 3:30 p.m. CT, with the game streaming on ESPN+.
The Crimson Tide is entering the tournament with hopes of dispelling the disappointments of an underwhelming regular season and conference performance. Despite securing the No. 14 seed, the team faced challenges throughout the season that led to less-than-expected results. As they prepare to take on USC Upstate, Patrick Murphy's team hopes to turn things around and showcase their true potential.
How It Happened...
FINAL: Alabama 1, USC Upstate 0.
Top Seventh - USC Upstate Batting:
Double play ends it for Beaver and the Crimson Tide as Lauer hits one over to second. Close call, but they get the job done. FINAL: Alabama 1, USC Upstate 0.
- Norris flairs another single into center. Two on with one out now for Lauer with Beaver in the circle.
- Final line for Jocelyn Briski: 6.1 innings pitched, three strikeouts, one walk, one hit.
- Kayla Beaver coming in for Briski. Murphy makes a big move.
- Delorenzo flairs a single to center for a hit. One on with one out now for Cassie Norris.
- Deal grounds out to Cahalan at short for the first out.
Bottom Sixth - Alabama Batting:
- Emma Broadfoot flies out to right for the third out of the inning, but not before damage is done during the frame. Briski will come in hoping to close things out in the seventh.
- Dowling drills a single through the left side. Jenna Johnson comes in to score. Rhoads Stadium roars. Crimson Tide have the first lead of the game late. B6: Alabama 1, USC Upstate 0.
- Jenna Johnson steals second on a beautiful swim move to avoid the tag.
- Jenna Johnson rips a single through the left side for a hit. One on with two outs now for Bailey Dowling.
- Kendal Clark grounds out to short for the second out.
- Kali Heivilin grounds out to short for the first out.
Top Sixth - USC Upstate Batting:
- Thomas grounds out to Heivilin for the third out of the inning.
- Shaw grounds out to Dowling over at third for the second out.
- Polk lines out to short for the first out.
Bottom Fifth - Alabama Batting:
- Esman grounds out to short for the third out.
- Cahalan HBP. Two on with two outs now for Lauren Esman, who pinch hits for Kristen White.
- Valentine singles to center. She needed that one, as her batting average had fallen below .200 on the season (.196). One on with two outs for Cahalan.
- Abby Duchscherer grounds out to second.
- Broadfoot flies out to left for the first out.
Top Fifth - USC Upstate Batting:
- Stern grounds out to Cahalan at short for the third out of the inning.
- Pippen grounds out to Briksi in the circle for the second out.
- Lauer out at first on a nice play from Heivilin and Broadfoot.
Bottom Fourth - Alabama Batting:
- Johnson gets doubled out at first after Dowling hits a line drive to second. Double play ends the inning.
- Jenna Johnson singles to center.
- Kendal Clark grounds out to third for the first out.
Top Fourth - USC Upstate Batting:
- Norris lines out to left for the third out of the inning. Jocelyn Briski continues to cruise in the circle for the Crimson Tide.
- Delorenzo grounds out to Heivilin for the second out.
- Deal grounds out to Cahalan at short for the first out.
Bottom Third - Alabama Batting:
- Heivilin reaches on a fielder's choice, White out at third on the tag for the final out.
- White steals second.
- Kristen White drills one through the left side for a hit. One on with two outs for Kali Heivilin.
- A nice stretch at first gets Cahalan for the second out of the inning.
- Valentine hits a soft grounder to third for the first out.
Top Third - USC Upstate Batting:
- Thomas strikes out swinging to end the frame.
- Briski gets Johnson to strikeout swinging for the second out.
- Heck of a play by Kali Heivilin to get Polk out at second after a diving catch.
Bottom Second - Alabama Batting:
- Duchscherer hits a linedrive to right for the third out. Crimson Tide can't capitalize on a big opportunity here in the second.
- Broadfoot rips one through the left side for a single of her own. Two on with two outs for Abby Duchscherer.
- Bailey Dowling rips a single through the left side. Emma Broadfoot coming up with two one and one out.
- Jenna Johnson grounds out to third.
- Clark flies out to deep-left center to start the inning.
Top Second - USC Upstate Batting:
- Briski gets Stern to strikeout swinging to end the frame.
- Pippen flies out to right for the second out.
- Lauer walks on eight pitches.
- Norris flies out to center to start the inning. Kristen White used her blazing speed to get to that one with ease.
Bottom First - Alabama Batting:
- Kali Heivilin grounds into a double play to end the inning.
- An error at third base on a bunt puts Kristen White on for Kali Heivilin.
- Cahalan grounds out to start the inning for Alabama.
Top First - USC Upstate Batting:
- Thomas fouls out to Broadfoot at first base, Deal hits a weak grounder to Briski and Delorenzo grounds out to Heivilin over at second to end the inning.
- Jocelyn Briski's first pitch is a ball and we're underway here at Rhoads Stadium.
Pregame:
- First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT.
- Starting Lineups:
Alabama
USC Upsate
Kenleigh Cahalan
Taliyah Thomas
Kristen White
Alanna Deal
Kali Heivilin
Celeste Delorenzo
Kendal Clark
Cassie Norris
Jenna Johnson
Denver Lauer
Bailey Dowling
Abigail Pippen
Emma Broadfoot
Emily Stern
Abby Duchscherer
Abby Polk
Riley Valentine
Amie Johnson
P: Jocelyn Briski
P: Sierra Maness
- Southeastern Louisiana defeats Clemson 6-2. If the Crimson Tide advance, they'll be tasked with facing the Lions.
- Southeastern Louisiana currently leads Clemson 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning here at Rhoads Stadium amidst game one.
How to Watch: NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional
Who: No. 14 Alabama (33-17), Clemson (34-17), Southeastern Louisiana (45-13) and USC Upstate (30-21)
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
When:
Friday, May 17
*Clemson vs. Southeastern Louisiana | 2 p.m. | ACC Network
*No. 14 Alabama vs. USC Upstate | 4330 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
*Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 3 p.m.
*Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 5:30 p.m.
*Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
*Game 6 | TBD
*Game 7 if necessary | TBD