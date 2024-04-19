Bama Central

Live Updates: No. 15 Alabama Softball at No. 14 Arkansas (Game 1)

In an intense SEC showdown, the Crimson Tide take on the Razorbacks for the first matchup of a three game set at Bogle Park.

This weekend, No. 15 Alabama Softball and No. 14 Arkansas will clash in a pivotal SEC softball series at Bogle Park, in Fayetteville, Ark., showcasing two teams hungry for victory after their contrasting recent performances.

The series kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+, continues Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN, and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Alabama, looking to rebound from a tough series loss to Texas A&M, leads the historic matchup with a dominant 64-14 record against Arkansas, who recently secured a series win against Beverly Smith's South Carolina Gamecocks.

Live Updates

(most recent at the top)

FINAL: No. 14 Arkansas 1, No. 15 Alabama 0.

Bottom Ninth - Arkansas Batting:

  • Camenzind wins it for the Razorbacks after ripping a single to center field. Brutal loss for the Crimson Tide. FINAL: No. 14 Arkansas 1, No. 15 Alabama 0.
  • Hedgecock's sac-bunt attempt is successful. She's out at first, but Kramer advances to second.
  • Kramer walks to start the inning for the Razorbacks.

Top Ninth - Alabama Batting:

  • Heivilin grounds out to short to end the inning.
  • Duchscherer grounds out to third for the second out.
  • Clark grounds out to third to start the inning.

Bottom Eighth - Arkansas Batting:

  • Miller popped up to second to end the inning.
  • Gammill reaches on fielder's choice. Ellis out at third. Halvorson advances.
  • Ellis reaches on a fielder's choice. Carter out at second. Halvorson reaches on a fielding error. Ellis reaches advances to second.
  • Carter singled to right to start the inning.

Top Eighth - Alabama Batting:

  • Dowling grounds out to first to end the inning.
  • Jenna Johnson grounds out to third.
  • Lauren Johnson out at first on a sac-but. Cahalan advances.
  • Cahalan singles to left field for a hit.

Bottom Seventh - Arkansas Batting:

  • Camenzind fouls out to first. Johnson grounds out to the pitcher to end the inning.
  • Kramer strikes out swinging. Hedgecock singles to the pitcher Beaver.

Top Seventh - Alabama Batting:

  • Broadfoot grounds into a double-play. Brutal. Inning concludes.
  • Broadfoot in the pinch hit for White.
  • Valentine singles through the left side.
  • Esman grounds out to third for the first out.

Bottom Sixth - Arkansas Batting:

  • Ellis singles. Halvorson pops up to second. Gammill pops out to first. Miller flied out to right to end the inning.

Top Sixth - Alabama Batting:

  • Duchscherer flies out to center to end the inning.
  • Dowling reaches on a fielder's choice, Lauren Johnson out at second. Kendal Clark walks.
  • Jenna Johnson pops up to first on a bad bunt attempt.
  • Lauren Johnson reaches on a muffed throw from second.

Bottom Fifth - Arkansas Batting:

  • Carter out at first on a less-than-stellar bunt attempt.
  • Johnson singled to left for a hit.
  • Camenzind lines out to first.
  • Hedgecock pops up to first.

Top Fifth - Alabama Batting:

  • Cahalan flies out to center.
  • Valentine struck out swinging for the second out.
  • Heivilin strikes out swinging for the first out.

Bottom Fourth - Arkansas Batting:

  • Kramer popped up to second to end the inning
  • Miller reached on a fielder's choice. Gammill out at second.
  • Gammill singled up the middle. Halvorson flied out to center.

Top Fourth - Alabama Batting:

  • Duchscherer grounds out to short to end the inning.
  • Dowling grounds out to short, but Kendal Clark squeaks one by seconds later for a hit.
  • Jenna Johnson grounds out to short for the first out.

Bottom Third - Arkansas Batting:

  • Johnson grounds out to the pitcher. Carter singles up the middle. Ellis pops up to second to end the inning.
  • Camenzind lines out to second.

Top Third - Alabama Batting:

  • Lauren Johnson grounds out to short to end the inning.
  • Valentine reaches on a throwing error. White reaches on a fielder's choice. Valentine out at second. Cahalan flies out to right. White steals second.

Bottom Second - Arkansas Batting:

  • Hedgecock strikes out looking to end the inning.
  • Kramer strikes out swinging.
  • Miller reaches on a fielder's choice. Gammill advances. Havlorson out at third.
  • Havlorson singles to second base. Gammill walked.

Top Second - Alabama Batting

  • Duchscherer and Heivilin strike out swinging to conclude the inning.
  • Clark strikes out swinging for the first out.

Bottom First - Arkansas Batting:

  • Carter pops up to second base. Ellis struck out swinging. Inning concludes.
  • Johnson strikes out swinging on a nice ball from Kayla Beaver.

Top First - Alabama Batting:

  • Lauren Johnson strikes out swinging for the first out. Cahalan steals second. Jenna Johnson flies out to right. Dowling grounds out to second to end the inning.
  • Kenleigh Cahalan gets things started with a leadoff single.

Pregame:

  • First pitch from Fayetteville, Ark. is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT.

How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama at No. 14 Arkansas

Who: Alabama (30-10, 7-8 SEC) at Arkansas (30-11, 9-6 SEC)

When: Friday, April 19 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 20 – 8 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 21 – 1 p.m. CT

Where: Bogle Park, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: SEC Network+ (Friday), ESPN (Saturday), ESPNU (Sunday)

Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Alabama leads, 64-14

Last meeting: Alabama knocked Arkansas out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the host team last season. Montana Fouts left the game with an injury, and the Tide won, 3-2 in extra innings. However, the Razorbacks did win the regular season series in Tuscaloosa last season.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off a disappointing performance against Texas A&M. After winning the first game of the series at home, Alabama dropped the final two in blowout fashion. The Tide held a late-lead in Game 3, but the pitching and defense fell apart for the Aggies to secure the series win.

Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks picked up a road series win at South Carolina, winning two of three. They won the final game in shutout fashion, 3-0, behind a complete game performance from Robyn Herron.

Alabama leaders:

  • Batting average: Lauren Johnson- .306
  • Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles- 6
  • RBIs: Abby Duchscherer- 30
  • ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.42

Arkansas leaders:

  • Batting average: Kennedy Miller- .378
  • Home runs: Bri Ellis- 13
  • RBIs: Bri Ellis- 42
  • ERA: Robyn Herron- 1.82
