Live Updates: No. 15 Alabama Softball at No. 14 Arkansas (Game 1)
This weekend, No. 15 Alabama Softball and No. 14 Arkansas will clash in a pivotal SEC softball series at Bogle Park, in Fayetteville, Ark., showcasing two teams hungry for victory after their contrasting recent performances.
The series kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+, continues Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN, and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Alabama, looking to rebound from a tough series loss to Texas A&M, leads the historic matchup with a dominant 64-14 record against Arkansas, who recently secured a series win against Beverly Smith's South Carolina Gamecocks.
FINAL: No. 14 Arkansas 1, No. 15 Alabama 0.
Bottom Ninth - Arkansas Batting:
- Camenzind wins it for the Razorbacks after ripping a single to center field. Brutal loss for the Crimson Tide. FINAL: No. 14 Arkansas 1, No. 15 Alabama 0.
- Hedgecock's sac-bunt attempt is successful. She's out at first, but Kramer advances to second.
- Kramer walks to start the inning for the Razorbacks.
Top Ninth - Alabama Batting:
- Heivilin grounds out to short to end the inning.
- Duchscherer grounds out to third for the second out.
- Clark grounds out to third to start the inning.
Bottom Eighth - Arkansas Batting:
- Miller popped up to second to end the inning.
- Gammill reaches on fielder's choice. Ellis out at third. Halvorson advances.
- Ellis reaches on a fielder's choice. Carter out at second. Halvorson reaches on a fielding error. Ellis reaches advances to second.
- Carter singled to right to start the inning.
Top Eighth - Alabama Batting:
- Dowling grounds out to first to end the inning.
- Jenna Johnson grounds out to third.
- Lauren Johnson out at first on a sac-but. Cahalan advances.
- Cahalan singles to left field for a hit.
Bottom Seventh - Arkansas Batting:
- Camenzind fouls out to first. Johnson grounds out to the pitcher to end the inning.
- Kramer strikes out swinging. Hedgecock singles to the pitcher Beaver.
Top Seventh - Alabama Batting:
- Broadfoot grounds into a double-play. Brutal. Inning concludes.
- Broadfoot in the pinch hit for White.
- Valentine singles through the left side.
- Esman grounds out to third for the first out.
Bottom Sixth - Arkansas Batting:
- Ellis singles. Halvorson pops up to second. Gammill pops out to first. Miller flied out to right to end the inning.
Top Sixth - Alabama Batting:
- Duchscherer flies out to center to end the inning.
- Dowling reaches on a fielder's choice, Lauren Johnson out at second. Kendal Clark walks.
- Jenna Johnson pops up to first on a bad bunt attempt.
- Lauren Johnson reaches on a muffed throw from second.
Bottom Fifth - Arkansas Batting:
- Carter out at first on a less-than-stellar bunt attempt.
- Johnson singled to left for a hit.
- Camenzind lines out to first.
- Hedgecock pops up to first.
Top Fifth - Alabama Batting:
- Cahalan flies out to center.
- Valentine struck out swinging for the second out.
- Heivilin strikes out swinging for the first out.
Bottom Fourth - Arkansas Batting:
- Kramer popped up to second to end the inning
- Miller reached on a fielder's choice. Gammill out at second.
- Gammill singled up the middle. Halvorson flied out to center.
Top Fourth - Alabama Batting:
- Duchscherer grounds out to short to end the inning.
- Dowling grounds out to short, but Kendal Clark squeaks one by seconds later for a hit.
- Jenna Johnson grounds out to short for the first out.
Bottom Third - Arkansas Batting:
- Johnson grounds out to the pitcher. Carter singles up the middle. Ellis pops up to second to end the inning.
- Camenzind lines out to second.
Top Third - Alabama Batting:
- Lauren Johnson grounds out to short to end the inning.
- Valentine reaches on a throwing error. White reaches on a fielder's choice. Valentine out at second. Cahalan flies out to right. White steals second.
Bottom Second - Arkansas Batting:
- Hedgecock strikes out looking to end the inning.
- Kramer strikes out swinging.
- Miller reaches on a fielder's choice. Gammill advances. Havlorson out at third.
- Havlorson singles to second base. Gammill walked.
Top Second - Alabama Batting
- Duchscherer and Heivilin strike out swinging to conclude the inning.
- Clark strikes out swinging for the first out.
Bottom First - Arkansas Batting:
- Carter pops up to second base. Ellis struck out swinging. Inning concludes.
- Johnson strikes out swinging on a nice ball from Kayla Beaver.
Top First - Alabama Batting:
- Lauren Johnson strikes out swinging for the first out. Cahalan steals second. Jenna Johnson flies out to right. Dowling grounds out to second to end the inning.
- Kenleigh Cahalan gets things started with a leadoff single.
Pregame:
- First pitch from Fayetteville, Ark. is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT.
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama at No. 14 Arkansas
Who: Alabama (30-10, 7-8 SEC) at Arkansas (30-11, 9-6 SEC)
When: Friday, April 19 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 20 – 8 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 21 – 1 p.m. CT
Where: Bogle Park, Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network+ (Friday), ESPN (Saturday), ESPNU (Sunday)
Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 64-14
Last meeting: Alabama knocked Arkansas out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the host team last season. Montana Fouts left the game with an injury, and the Tide won, 3-2 in extra innings. However, the Razorbacks did win the regular season series in Tuscaloosa last season.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off a disappointing performance against Texas A&M. After winning the first game of the series at home, Alabama dropped the final two in blowout fashion. The Tide held a late-lead in Game 3, but the pitching and defense fell apart for the Aggies to secure the series win.
Last time out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks picked up a road series win at South Carolina, winning two of three. They won the final game in shutout fashion, 3-0, behind a complete game performance from Robyn Herron.
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Lauren Johnson- .306
- Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles- 6
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.42
Arkansas leaders:
- Batting average: Kennedy Miller- .378
- Home runs: Bri Ellis- 13
- RBIs: Bri Ellis- 42
- ERA: Robyn Herron- 1.82