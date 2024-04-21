Live Updates: No. 15 Alabama Softball at No. 14 Arkansas (Game 2)
On Saturday, No. 15 Alabama softball (30-11, 7-9 SEC) will take on the red-hot No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-11, 10-6 SEC), seeking to reverse their fortunes following a disappointing loss in the first game of three total at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark.
The series kicked off on Friday as the Razorbacks secured a 1-0 victory in extra innings with a walk-off hit. The series continues Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN, and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Heading into the matchup, Alabama is looking to rebound from a tough series loss to Texas A&M. Arkansas, on the other hand, enters the series with momentum, having just clinched a series victory over Beverly Smith's South Carolina Gamecocks.
How It Happened...
FINAL: No. 15 Alabama 5, No. 14 Arkansas 1.
Bottom Seventh - Arkansas Batting:
- Johnson out at second base trying to extend the play on a hit from Carter. Game concludes. Alabama gets it done. FINAL: No. 15 Alabama 5, No. 14 Arkansas 1.
- Johnson singled through the left side to keep things alive.
- Camenzind grounds out to second for the second out.
- Hedgecock flies out to left for the first out.
Top Seventh - Alabama Batting:
- Clark grounds out to third to end the inning.
- Dowling strikes out looking.
- Preuitt pops up to second base for the first out.
Bottom Sixth - Arkansas Batting:
- Kramer flies out to left to end the inning.
- Miller singles to Cahalan at short.
- Gammill strikes out swinging.
- Halvorson grounds out to second base.
Top Sixth - Alabama Batting:
- Jenna Johnson flies out to left to end the inning.
- Cahalan singles. Valentine advances to third. Cahalan then advances on the throw. Jenna Johnson coming up with two on and two outs.
- Lauren Johnson pops out to short for the second out.
- Valentine singles to third.
- Heivilin flies out to center for the first out.
Bottom Fifth - Arkansas Batting:
- Very quick work for Briski. Seven pitches, three outs as Johnson, Carter and Ellis all go down in order.
Top Fifth - Alabama Batting:
- Broadfoot flies out to left to end the inning.
- Clark hit by a pitch. Bases loaded for Broadfoot.
- Bailey Dowling walks . Two on with two outs now for Clark.
- Duchscherer reaches on a walk. Leinstock is pulled in favor of Beuerlein.
- Jenna Johnson hits a towering blast to straightaway center for a three-run home run. Crimson Tide have broken this game open. That's Johnson's sixth knock of the season. No. 15 Alabama 5, No. 14 Arkansas 1.
- Leinstock in to pitch for the Razorbacks, replacing Herron. She went 9 innings strong yesterday in the Razorbacks 1-0 victory over Alabama.
- Lauren Johnson singles through the left side for a hit. Kinley Pate comes around to score. Crimson Tide have their first lead of the series. No. 15 Alabama 2, No. 15 Arkansas 1.
- Valentine flies out to center for the first out.
- Heivilin is safe on a Razorback error in right field off of a hard hit ball. Clark scores. Broadfoot advances to third. No. 14 Arkansas 1, No. 15 Alabama 1.
- Emma Broadfoot singles. Runners at the corners now for Heivilin.
- Kendal Clark doubles to center.
Bottom Fourth - Arkansas Batting:
- Briski strikes out Camenzind to end the inning. She's in control.
- Kramer gets caught in a rundown and is tagged out by Cahalan for the second out. Hedecock reaches on a fielder's choice as a result.
- Kramer drills a double over the head of Lauren Johnson for a hit.
- Miller flies out to center.
Top Fourth - Alabama Batting:
- Dowling flies out to right to end the inning.
- Duchscherer strikes out looking.
- Jenna Johnson singles to right field.
- Cahalan strikes out looking.
Bottom Third - Arkansas Batting:
- Gammill grounds out to Briski in the circle to end the inning.
- Halvorson walks.
- Ellis pops out to second.
- Carter flies out to right.
Top Third - Alabama Batting:
- Heivilin and Valentine struck out swinging. Lauren Johnson flies out to left to end the inning.
Bottom Second - Arkansas Batting:
- Johnson grounded out to third to end the inning. Briski escapes unscathed.
- Camenzind singles. Bases loaded now for the Razorbacks.
- Hedgecock reaches on a fielder's choice. Kramer is safe after a muffed throw.
- Miller singles up the middle. Kramer then reaches on a fielder's choice.
- Gammill grounds out to short for the first out.
Top Second - Alabama Batting:
- Dowling, Clark and Broadfoot all go down swinging. Impressive frame for Arkansas starter Robyn Herron.
Bottom First - Arkansas Batting:
- Johnson singles to short and later scores on a wild pitch from Briski. Carter and Ellis ground out and Halvorson struck out swinging to end the innining. Razorbacks push one across. No. 14 Arkansas 1, No. 15 Alabama 0.
Top First - Alabama Batting:
- Duchscherer grounds out to short to end the inning.
- Jenna Johnson flies out to right for the second out.
- Cahalan flies out to left for the first out.
Pregame:
- First pitch from Fayetteville, Ark. is slated for 8:00 p.m. CT.
- Freshman Jocelyn Briski will start in the circle for Alabama.
- Starting Lineups: https://x.com/AlabamaSB/status/1781840957199294658
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama at No. 14 Arkansas
When: Friday, April 19 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 20 – 8 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 21 – 1 p.m. CT
Where: Bogle Park, Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network+ (Friday), ESPN (Saturday), ESPNU (Sunday)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 64-15
Last meeting: Alabama knocked Arkansas out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals as the host team last season. Montana Fouts left the game with an injury, and the Tide won, 3-2 in extra innings. However, the Razorbacks did win the regular season series in Tuscaloosa last season.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off a disappointing performance against Texas A&M. After winning the first game of the series at home, Alabama dropped the final two in blowout fashion. The Tide held a late-lead in Game 3, but the pitching and defense fell apart for the Aggies to secure the series win.