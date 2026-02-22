Alabama softball continued its strong start to the season with another undefeated stretch playing in the Dugout Club Classic in Tallahassee, Florida. The No. 9 Crimson Tide got a perfect game from freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi against Elon on Friday, beat host No. 7 Florida State 8-0 that night and backed it up with a 5-1 victory over the Seminoles on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night's game against Elon got cancelled because of rain in the third inning, and now Alabama will look to stay undefeated on the season by wrapping up play at the tournament against Dartmouth at 9 a.m. CT.

The game will not be streamed and is on radio only.

Live Updates

Bottom 5- Alabama batting

Preuitt lays down a bunt with one out, and she reaches on a throwing error.

7-8-9 due up for the Tide, still looking for its first run.

MID 5: Dartmouth 2, Alabama 0

Top 5- Dartmouth batting

Moten strikes out the first two batters she faces to retire the side.

Back-to-back singles have two on with nobody out, and Alabama will make a pitching change. Vic Moten enters for the Tide.

One-out single for Dartmouth.

END 4: Dartmouth 2, Alabama 0

Bottom 4- Alabama batting

Back-to-back singles have two on with nobody outs, and Alabama will make another pitching change. Vic Moten (6-0, 0.45 ERA) enters for the Tide.

Three quick outs for the Alabama offense, and the Tide is starting to run out of at-bats.

Hawkins, Roman and Griggs due up for Alabama, looking for its first run

MID 4: Dartmouth 2, Alabama 0

Top 4- Dartmouth batting

Quick 1-2-3 inning for Pallozzi in the circle.

END 3: Dartmouth 2, Alabama 0

Bottom 3- Alabama batting

Three straight outs for the offense after White's leadoff hit. Alabama is held scorless for the third straight inning.

White leads off the inning with an infield single.

White, Young and Wells due up for the Tide.

Time for Alabama to respond.

MID 3: Dartmouth 2, Alabama 0

Top 3- Dartmouth batting

Another strikeout ends the frame.

Pallozzi settles in with a strikeout. Two outs.

Another run scores as Dartmouth goes for the double steal. The runner at first is tagged out for the first out of the inning, but the runner at third scores. Dartmouth 2, Alabama 0

Runners are on the corners with nobody out.

Dartmouth is first on the board with an RBI single from Malone. Dartmouth 1, Alabama 0

Dartmouth has two on with nobody out after a single to left field.

Alabama will make a pitching change. Hodges exits, and Kaitlyn Pallozzi (3-0, 1.09 ERA) enters for the Tide.

Dartmouth has another leadoff runner with an error on a ball hit off of Hodges in the circle.

END 2: Alabama 0, Dartmouth 0

Bottom 2- Alabama batting

Alabama can't do anything with the leadoff walk. Still scoreless after two.

Griggs strikes out swinging, but Roman moves into scoring position with a stolen base.

Leadoff walk for Roman.

Roman, Griggs and Duchscherer due up for Alabama

MID 2: Alabama 0, Dartmouth 0

Top 2- Dartmouth batting

Hodges bounces back from the leadoff double with three straight outs. Side retired.

According to the radio broadcast on the CTSN, Dartmouth has a drop dead time of 11 a.m. CT for this game to end by.

Faby Serna leads off the second with a double off the wall in center for Dartmouth.

END 1: Alabama 0, Dartmouth 0

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

Hawkins lines out on the first pitch, and Alabama is held scoreless in the first inning.

Pupillo has a stand-up double for Alabama's first baserunner of the game. She continues her hot weekend at the plate.

Young, Wells and Pupillo due up for the Tide.

On getaway day with a long bus ride ahead, this is definitely the type of game that Alabama will want to win as quickly as possible in five innings. Let's see what the offense can do today.

MID 1: Alabama 0, Dartmouth 0

Top 1- Dartmouth batting

A ground ball to second ends the threat and retires the side.

After a groundout and strikeout, Dartmouth gets its first baserunner with a two-out double to centerfield.

The first pitch from Hodges is fouled off, and this game is underway.

Pregame

Alabama will be the designated home team and bat second.

This is the first time this season that Audrey Vandagriff is not in the starting lineup for the Crimson Tide. She is 1 for 11 on the weekend.

Braya Hodges gets the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide

Starting lineups