LSU Run-Rules Alabama Softball in First Game of Road Series
Fast starts are always a positive in softball, especially when it comes against a rival.
However, No. 23 Alabama was on the wrong end of this key factor in an 8-0 run-ruling road loss to No. 7 LSU on Friday evening. This was the first of a three-game series and it ended in the fifth inning.
This was the second time Alabama's been run-ruled this season and it was the first by any team in SEC play.
Alabama pitcher Emily Winstead was taken out of the game even before the second out as in that span the Tigers scored three runs (two earned) on four hits. Each of the Tigers' runs came on three singles.
Braya Hodges subbed in for Winstead and got the Crimson Tide out of the inning and the defense cooled the LSU offense down with a quick second frame. However, after another quiet inning by Alabama in the third, the Tigers clawed through the Tide.
LSU combined for five runs between the third and fourth innings. Second baseman Maddox McKee started the rally with a three-run single. The second run came via an error and the third involved right fielder McKenzie Redoutey sprinting to home before the ball was fully inside the pitcher's circle. This caused Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy to storm out of the dugout for an explanation, but he did not get his way.
The Tigers added an exclamation point in the fourth inning with Jalia Lassiter blasting one to left field for a two-run score to push the lead to 8-0.
Hodges finished the game allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings played.
Alabama's offense did the defense no favors all game long as LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon allowed four hits while throwing five strikeouts.
Alabama slides down to 27-14 (4-6) while the Tigers move up to 33-4 (7-3). The Crimson Tide aims to shake this one off in the second game of the series on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
This story will be updated.