Know Your Enemy: LSU Edition on The Joe Gaither Show
Lets fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and LSU Tigers On SI publisher Zack Nagy. The show goes position by position and discusses how we might vote at next week's SEC Media Days in terms of All-SEC Preseason selections and then uses Nagy's expertise to get educated on the LSU Tigers.
We open the program by picking up where yesterday's left off and talking about next week's SEC Media Days. Who should we vote for on next week's All-SEC Preseason selections?
We transition into our summer series "Know Your Enemy" and start getting familiar with the LSU Tigers with LSU Tigers On SI publisher Zack Nagy. Can Brian Kelly live up to the lofty expectations in Baton Rouge?
Unfortunately we lost the last 10 minutes of audio due to internet connection issues. Nagy predicted the Tigers to finish 10-2 losing to Alabama and Texas A&M, while Woods and Gaither predicted them to finish 9-3.
This episode is part of our summer series "Know Your Enemy"
