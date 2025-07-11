Bama Central

Know Your Enemy: LSU Edition on The Joe Gaither Show

We make our All-SEC Preseason selections and take a long look at the LSU Tigers. | Episode 479

Joe Gaither

JG Show
JG Show / JG Sho
In this story:

Lets fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and LSU Tigers On SI publisher Zack Nagy. The show goes position by position and discusses how we might vote at next week's SEC Media Days in terms of All-SEC Preseason selections and then uses Nagy's expertise to get educated on the LSU Tigers.

We open the program by picking up where yesterday's left off and talking about next week's SEC Media Days. Who should we vote for on next week's All-SEC Preseason selections?

We transition into our summer series "Know Your Enemy" and start getting familiar with the LSU Tigers with LSU Tigers On SI publisher Zack Nagy. Can Brian Kelly live up to the lofty expectations in Baton Rouge?

Unfortunately we lost the last 10 minutes of audio due to internet connection issues. Nagy predicted the Tigers to finish 10-2 losing to Alabama and Texas A&M, while Woods and Gaither predicted them to finish 9-3.

This episode is part of our summer series "Know Your Enemy"

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

manual

Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

Home/All Things Bama