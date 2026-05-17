NCAA Softball Live Updates from No. 1 Alabama and USC Upstate (Regional Final)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 1 Alabama and USC Upstate meet on Sunday at Rhoads Stadium for a spot in super regionals. The two teams met in the regional opener on Friday with the Crimson Tide run ruling the Spartans 8-0 in five innings.

Upstate (38-22) fought its way through the losers' bracket on Saturday, beating Southeastern Louisiana in the first game and eliminating Belmont in the evening. The Spartans were the lowest-seeded team in the region but have fought their way to the regional championships game.

Alabama (51-7) just has to win once to advance to Supers for the 15th time. USC Upstate needs to win the first game to force the if-necessary game, which it would also need to win to advance to its first ever appearance in super regionals.

First pitch is scheduled for noon CT, and the game will air on SEC Network. BamaCentral is inside Rhoads Stadium and will provide updates throughout.

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Live updates

(latest updates at the top)

Top 1- Alabama batting

Wells also flies out to center. Two outs

Young puts a charge in on out to the warning track in center, but it is caught for the first out. The wind is blowing in a little bit today at Rhoads.

The first pitch from Drerup is a strike, and this game is underway.

Young, Wells and Pupillo due up for Alabama to get this game going.

Starting lineups

Starting lineups for Alabama vs. USC Upstate- May 17, 2026 | Statbroadcast

Pregame

Alabama AD Greg Byrne is in the house at Rhoads.

Today's umpires: Robert Guest (home plate), Chelsea Clark (first base), Russell Young (second base), Shane Jackson (third base)

Alabama will be the designated visiting team and bat first.

Vic Moten gets her first NCAA tournament start in the circle for the Crimson Tide. It will be the Friday starter, Maddie Drerup, for USC Upstate. She gave up eight runs on 10 hits to Alabama on Friday.

Alabama is wearing its pinstripe uniforms today.

Around the country, there are 12 SEC teams playing in regional finals.

It is another beautiful, sunny day for softball in Tuscaloosa.

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