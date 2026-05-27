Alabama Lands Three on NFCA All-America Teams
The Women's College World Series gearing up means it is time for postseason awards in college softball. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its Division I All-America teams on Wednesday afternoon, and Alabama had three players represented on the list.
Junior pitcher Jocelyn Briski was the Crimson Tide's lone player on the first team. Sophomore infielder Brooke Wells was named to the second team, and senior designated player Alexis Pupillo landed on the third team.
Briski is 23-3 this season with a 1.30 ERA and 198 strikeouts. She was named the National Pitcher of the Year by D1 Softball. She joins other Alabama pitching greats like Montana Fouts, Alexis Osorio, Jaclyn Traina and Kelsi Dunne as a first team all-American.
Wells leads Alabama in home runs and RBIs after transferring in from Houston. Her 23 home runs this season are good for third in a single season in program history.
Pupillo is batting .401 on the year with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs. She put in the work over the offseason to majorly improve in every offensive category, doubling her RBIs from a year ago and nearly tripling her home runs.
The three representative is the most for the Crimson Tide since 2021. No. 1 Alabama opens play at the WCWS against No. 8 UCLA on Thursday at 6 p.m.
2026 NFCA All-American Awards
First team
Pitcher, Maya Johnson, Belmont
Pitcher, Jocelyn Briski, Alabama
Pitcher, Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee
Catcher, Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
First base, Jordan Woolery, UCLA
Second base, Aminah Vega, Duke
Third base, Ella McDowell, Arkansas
Shortstop, Isa Torres, Florida State
Outfield, Megan Grant, UCLA
Outfield, Ella Parker, Oklahoma
Outfield, Elon Butler, Oregon
Joan Joyce Utility/Pitcher, Jordy Frahm, Nebraska
DP or Utility non-Pitcher, Mya Perez, Texas A&M
At-large pitcher, Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
At-large utility/pitcher, Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech
At-large first base, Emily LeGette, North Carolina
At-large pitcher, Robyn Herron, Arkansas
At-large catcher, Sydney Stewart, Arizona
Second team
Pitcher, NiJaree Canday, Texas Tech
Pitcher, Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State
Pitcher, Kenzie Brown, Arizona State
Catcher, Reese Atwood, Texas
First base, Katie Stewart, Texas
Second base, Mia Williams, Texas Tech
Third base, Jordyn Lynch, Virginia Tech
Shortstop, Jessica Oakland, Duke
Outfield, Sarah Golden, Georgia
Outfield Taylor Shumaker, Florida
Outfield, Sanaa Thompson, North Carolina
Utility/Pitcher, Ashtny Danley, Florida State
DP or Utility non-Pitcher, Taryn Kern, Stanford
At-large outfield, Madi George, Ole Miss
At-large first base, Brooke Wells, Alabama
At-large pitcher, Teagan Kavan, Texas
At-large outfield, Lauren Putz, Michigan
At-large first base, Macee Eaton, Virginia
Third team
Pitcher, Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech
Pitcher, Jori Heard, South Carolina
Pitcher, Madison Azua, Texas State
Catcher, Ella Boyer, Kansas
First base, Jackie Lis, Texas Tech
Second base, Sierra Humphreys, UCF
Third base, Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State
Shortstop, Gabbi Garcia, Oklahoma
Outfield, Moriah Polar, Purdue
Outfield Amari Harper, Oregon
Outfield, Kai Minor, Oklahoma
Utility/Pitcher, Alexis Jensen, Nebraska
DP or Utility non-Pitcher, Alexis Pupillo, Alabama
At-large catcher, Bri Despines, Louisville
At-large outfield, Jaydyn Goodwin, Georgia
At-large pitcher, Jazzy Francik, Florida State
At-large outfield, Rylee Slimp, UCLA
At-large pitcher, Keagan Rothrock, Florida
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_