Alabama Lands Three on NFCA All-America Teams

The Women's College World Series gearing up means it is time for postseason awards in college softball. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced its Division I All-America teams on Wednesday afternoon, and Alabama had three players represented on the list.

Junior pitcher Jocelyn Briski was the Crimson Tide's lone player on the first team. Sophomore infielder Brooke Wells was named to the second team, and senior designated player Alexis Pupillo landed on the third team.

Briski is 23-3 this season with a 1.30 ERA and 198 strikeouts. She was named the National Pitcher of the Year by D1 Softball. She joins other Alabama pitching greats like Montana Fouts, Alexis Osorio, Jaclyn Traina and Kelsi Dunne as a first team all-American.

Wells leads Alabama in home runs and RBIs after transferring in from Houston. Her 23 home runs this season are good for third in a single season in program history.

Pupillo is batting .401 on the year with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs. She put in the work over the offseason to majorly improve in every offensive category, doubling her RBIs from a year ago and nearly tripling her home runs.

The three representative is the most for the Crimson Tide since 2021. No. 1 Alabama opens play at the WCWS against No. 8 UCLA on Thursday at 6 p.m.

2026 NFCA All-American Awards

First team

Pitcher, Maya Johnson, Belmont

Pitcher, Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

Pitcher, Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee

Catcher, Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

First base, Jordan Woolery, UCLA

Second base, Aminah Vega, Duke

Third base, Ella McDowell, Arkansas

Shortstop, Isa Torres, Florida State

Outfield, Megan Grant, UCLA

Outfield, Ella Parker, Oklahoma

Outfield, Elon Butler, Oregon

Joan Joyce Utility/Pitcher, Jordy Frahm, Nebraska

DP or Utility non-Pitcher, Mya Perez, Texas A&M

At-large pitcher, Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

At-large utility/pitcher, Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech

At-large first base, Emily LeGette, North Carolina

At-large pitcher, Robyn Herron, Arkansas

At-large catcher, Sydney Stewart, Arizona

Second team

Pitcher, NiJaree Canday, Texas Tech

Pitcher, Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State

Pitcher, Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

Catcher, Reese Atwood, Texas

First base, Katie Stewart, Texas

Second base, Mia Williams, Texas Tech

Third base, Jordyn Lynch, Virginia Tech

Shortstop, Jessica Oakland, Duke

Outfield, Sarah Golden, Georgia

Outfield Taylor Shumaker, Florida

Outfield, Sanaa Thompson, North Carolina

Utility/Pitcher, Ashtny Danley, Florida State

DP or Utility non-Pitcher, Taryn Kern, Stanford

At-large outfield, Madi George, Ole Miss

At-large first base, Brooke Wells, Alabama

At-large pitcher, Teagan Kavan, Texas

At-large outfield, Lauren Putz, Michigan

At-large first base, Macee Eaton, Virginia

Third team

Pitcher, Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech

Pitcher, Jori Heard, South Carolina

Pitcher, Madison Azua, Texas State

Catcher, Ella Boyer, Kansas

First base, Jackie Lis, Texas Tech

Second base, Sierra Humphreys, UCF

Third base, Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State

Shortstop, Gabbi Garcia, Oklahoma

Outfield, Moriah Polar, Purdue

Outfield Amari Harper, Oregon

Outfield, Kai Minor, Oklahoma

Utility/Pitcher, Alexis Jensen, Nebraska

DP or Utility non-Pitcher, Alexis Pupillo, Alabama

At-large catcher, Bri Despines, Louisville

At-large outfield, Jaydyn Goodwin, Georgia

At-large pitcher, Jazzy Francik, Florida State

At-large outfield, Rylee Slimp, UCLA

At-large pitcher, Keagan Rothrock, Florida

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