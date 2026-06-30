Where Alabama Softball Transfers Fit on 2027 Roster

Alabama softball picked up three transfers during the college softball transfer portal window: pitcher Kailey Plumlee, outfielder Noelani Livingstone and catcher Karlee Ford.

Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy likes to be selective in who he adds from the portal, and Alabama was able to address several areas of need with some of the departures from last year's Women's College World Series semifinal team.

Here's a look at how each transfer fits in on the 2027 roster:

Kailey Plumlee- redshirt freshman LHP

Alabama has four pitchers returning, including reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Jocelyn Briski, along with rising sophomore Vic Moten. Briski and Moten combined to start 23 of the Crimson Tide's 24 SEC regular season games and were the only two pitchers to throw for Alabama at the Women's College World Series. Both pitchers, alongside the other returners Kaitlyn Pallozzi and Braya Hodges, throw from the right side.

Plumlee, a transfer from Tennessee, brings something different as the only left-handed pitcher on Lance McMahon's staff. This allows Plumlee to be used in a specialized role to face lefty batters out of the bullpen, or she can start against teams that have a lot of lefties in their lineups. This also allows McMahon and Murphy to start her in a three-game SEC series and give the opponent a completely different look than what Alabama's other pitchers bring.

The redshirt freshman pitcher is used to being on a staff with elite pitchers. While Plumlee did not throw for the Lady Vols last season, she was on Tennessee's roster last season, which was the only team with a better ERA than Alabama. McMahon has quickly become one of the top pitching coaches in the nation and has proven he can develop and grow young pitchers. Plumlee will be able to learn from McMahon and become a key piece of the Tide's pitching staff.

Noelani Livingstone- junior OF

The Crimson Tide returns a lot of talent in the outfield, and Livingstone will be in the mix for a starting spot. Audrey Vandagriff and Ana Roman started nearly every game for Alabama last season. Vandagriff split time between centerfield and left field, spending the back half of the season in left field after Kristen White earned a spot in the lineup in centerfield.

With White graduating, a spot in the outfield is potentially open, and Livingstone primarily played centerfield as the national junior college player of the year at Florida Southwestern. However, Lauren Johnson is also returning for Alabama. Johnson started 33 games for the Tide last season and will be battling to get a spot back in the starting lineup.

Livingstone hit .526 with seven home runs and 57 RBIs last season to go along with 32 stolen bases. She has the skillset to be a prototypical centerfielder.

Karlee Ford- junior C

Ford probably has the most straightforward role of the three transfers. With Marlie Giles and Alexis Pupillo graduating, Alabama does not return any players that made a start at catcher. The two caught nearly every inning for the Tide last season outside of a few appearances off the bench by Holly Beth Brooks.

Alabama is bringing in a highly-rated freshman catcher Torynn Slaughter, who can definitely contribute right away, but getting a catcher with collegiate experience takes that pressure off Slaughter to have to step into that role immediately, and Ford brings that experience. It also allows Slaughter to play different positions if needed.

Ford hit 10 home runs with 49 RBIs last season at Iowa State while batting .345. The competition level from the Big 12 to the SEC will be a step up and could create an adjustment period, but Ford will likely be Alabama's catcher on opening day.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.