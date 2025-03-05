Bama Central

No. 21 Alabama Softball Extends Winning Streak with 9-2 Victory at Samford

The Crimson Tide has won 10 straight games with one weekend left before SEC play.

Katie Windham

The University of Alabama softball team celebrate in a game against Samford at Samford University in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025.
The University of Alabama softball team celebrate in a game against Samford at Samford University in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Alabama and Samford moved up Tuesday's softball game to try to avoid the storms, but the Crimson Tide bats still brought the thunder. No. 21 Alabama continued its strong play at the plate with nine runs and 11 hits in the 9-2 win over the Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide has now won 10 straight games, scoring 105 runs during that streak. Alabama could've had even more runs on Tuesday, leaving 10 runners on bases and stranding the bases loaded in the third inning.

Alexis Pupillo got the scoring started for Alabama in the first inning with an RBI-triple for her team-leading 22nd RBI and first triple of the season. The Tide would score two in the top of the first, but the home team answered right back to tie it at 2-2 in the bottom half of the frame. That would be the last time the Bulldogs would score.

Alabama retook the lead in the next half inning with RBIs from Lauren Johnson and Larissa Preuitt. Abby Duchscherer and Kali Heivilin hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to extend the Alabama lead. The Tide tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning.

The Alabama offense had multiple opportunities to put the game in run-rule range but couldn't quite come through with the hit to break the game open. Alea Johnson got the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide, and Jocelyn Briski picked up the win with 5.1 scorless innings of relief work.

Star freshman Audrey Vandagriff added two more hits and stolen bases to her season total. She now has 27 stolen bases on the season.

Alabama (16-6) wil return to Rhoads Stadium on Friday to take on Louisiana and Iowa.

Alabama softball vs. Samford final stats- 3/4/25
Alabama softball vs. Samford final stats- 3/4/25 / Statbroadcast

