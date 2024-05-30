Play at Plate Changes Momentum in Alabama's Opening-Round WCWS Loss to UCLA
OKLAHOMA CITY– Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said there's three things you need to win in a postseason softball game– great start in the circle, great defense and a clutch hit. Great starts and good defense have been common for the Crimson Tide, but getting timely hits with runners in scoring position has been one of the biggest challenges for the Alabama offense throughout this entire season.
However, in Thursday's opening game of the Women's College World Series, with No. 14 Alabama trailing No. 6 UCLA by one run in the top of the fifth, Kenleigh Cahalan delivered with a bases-loaded, two-out single to right field. Pinch runner Kinley Pate scored from third to tie the game. Murphy sent Kali Heivilin from second base to try and take the lead, but she was hosed out at the plate to end the inning.
Murphy said sending Heivlin was something he felt like he had to do.
"I just felt we had to try it, push the envelope a little bit," Murphy said after the game.
With teams being allowed to challenge whether or not a runner leaves early, it sometimes causes runners to get a shorter lead. Murphy said he constantly reminds his base runners to not leave early.
UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez agreed that the runner has to be sent in that situation in a close game at the WCWS.
"I'm kind of glad they did because Megan [Grant] was in position," Inouye-Perez said. "She's got a good arm. The ball was hit right to her. I felt really good, if we were able to play catch, that she was going to be out at the plate."
Instead of taking a lead into the home half of the fifth inning, the game was tied at 1-1. Alabama starter Kayla Beaver quickly retired the Bruins on 11 pitches in the bottom of the fifth, but the Crimson Tide was never able to regain footing on offense. And in the bottom of the sixth, Jordan Woolery cracked a two-out, three-run home run to give UCLA the 4-1 lead.
After the game, Woolery said the play at the plate in the fifth inning shifted momentum in Bruins' favor.
"Our outfield especially is literally ridiculous," Woolery said. "I knew Meg was going to come up with the play. All the outies are doing such a good job. I think it kind of turned the momentum for us, too."
The Crimson Tide actually out-hit UCLA's high-powered offense six hits to four, but Woolery's big home run was the difference in the game.
"It was a well-played game," Murphy said. "They had an opportunity to win it, they did it. One good swing... They got the key hit."
Alabama did not get another hit after Cahalan's single. Marlie Giles was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning and reached second base on a wild pitch with one out. The next two batters weren't able to come through. And the Tide offense went down in order in the seventh inning.
It marked the 13th time Alabama has scored one run or less in a game this season. With the loss to UCLA, Alabama moves to the loser's bracket and will face the loser of Oklahoma/Duke on Friday at 6 p.m.