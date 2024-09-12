Reacting to Alabama Softball's SEC Schedule: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor and softball beat writer Katie Windham reacts to Alabama softball's 2025 SEC schedule. Which series stick out? Which could provide the most challenges? Which might be the easiest?
The Southeastern Conference announced its 2025 softball schedules for conference matchups across the league's 15 schools that field a softball team. Even with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, each SEC team will still only play eight conference series– four at home and four on the road.
Alabama's 2025 SEC schedule includes home series against Mississippi State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Missouri with road trips to Texas A&M, LSU, Florida and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide played Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida in the regular season last year and lost all three series. Overall, Alabama only won one SEC series in 2024, but avoided getting swept and went on a run in the postseason all the way to the Women's College World Series.
The marquee matchup will be with Oklahoma at Rhoads Stadium from April 12-14, but anytime Alabama and Florida meet on the softball diamond, it is a big deal. The series will have even more storylines this season with former Crimson Tide infielder Kenleigh Cahalan and former Alabama pitching coach Stephanie Prothro now at Florida. Also, the Gators were the team to eliminate Alabama from the WCWS last season.
Which series are you most excited about?