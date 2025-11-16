Report: Jets CB Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting
Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was reportedly shot and critically wounded in an incident in New York City early Sunday morning, according to the New York Post.
Boyd was reportedly shot in the abdomen after a dispute outside of Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue. According to police, the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. ET. The Post writes that while police have not identified Boyd as the victim, sources have. Additionally, NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports that the Jets are aware of the situation but currently have no further comment.
"Boyd lapsed in and out of consciousness before he was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition," the Post reports. "Cops said there have been no arrests and the shooting is under investigation."
A seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2019, Boyd signed a one-year contract with the Jets this past offseason but was placed on injured reserve this past summer with a shoulder injury, ending his season. The 29-year-old has also spent time with the Cardinals and the Texans.