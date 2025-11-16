SI

Report: Jets CB Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

The 29-year-old is reportedly being treated at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital.

Mike Kadlick

Kris Boyd was reportedly shot in New York City early Sunday morning.
Kris Boyd was reportedly shot in New York City early Sunday morning. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was reportedly shot and critically wounded in an incident in New York City early Sunday morning, according to the New York Post.

Boyd was reportedly shot in the abdomen after a dispute outside of Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue. According to police, the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. ET. The Post writes that while police have not identified Boyd as the victim, sources have. Additionally, NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports that the Jets are aware of the situation but currently have no further comment.

"Boyd lapsed in and out of consciousness before he was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition," the Post reports. "Cops said there have been no arrests and the shooting is under investigation."

A seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2019, Boyd signed a one-year contract with the Jets this past offseason but was placed on injured reserve this past summer with a shoulder injury, ending his season. The 29-year-old has also spent time with the Cardinals and the Texans.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL