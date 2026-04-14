Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 10

Alabama just keeps winning. The Crimson Tide went 4-0 last week with four wins against in-state opponents, run-ruling South Alabama at home on Tuesday before traveling down to Auburn and sweeping the Tigers.

Both teams ahead of the Crimson Tide in the rankings, Oklahoma and Texas Tech, lost one game on the weekend, but the Sooners did win the road series at Texas. Alabama is inside the top three in all major polls (No. 2 by Softball America, D1 Softball, USA Softball Poll and No. 3 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.) The USA Softball Top 25 Poll is what is used by ESPN on the broadcasts.

Alabama is also receiving first-place votes in the polls. The Crimson Tide travels to Samford on Tuesday and will host last-place Kentucky for three games at Rhoads Stadium this weekend.

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 10

1. Oklahoma (20) 40-4 619

2. Alabama (5) 39-3 594

3. Texas Tech 40-3 553

4. Nebraska 33-6 541

5. Texas 33-6 538

6. Arkansas 35-6 493

7. Florida 40-5 478

8. UCLA 37-5 464

9. Tennessee 36-6 442

10. Virginia Tech 36-6 356

11. Texas A&M 30-12 353

12. Florida State 36-7 319

13. Georgia 31-11 297

T14. Mississippi St. 34-11 257

T14. Duke 31-12 257

16. Arizona 30-11 255

17. LSU 28-14 253

18. Oregon 32-9 244

19. Stanford 26-12 196

20. Washington 34-9 158

21. Oklahoma St. 27-11 126

22. UCF 32-11-1 112

23. Virginia 33-8 83

24. Grand Canyon 41-4 48

25. South Carolina 23-20 19



Others receiving votes: Louisville (13), Belmont (11), Clemson (11), Arizona State (8), Kansas (8), Marshall (5), Boston U (4), Southeastern Louisiana (3), Saint Mary’s (1)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 10

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Oklahoma (12) 40-4 747

2. Texas Tech (12) 40-3 745

3. Alabama (7) 39-3 734

4. Florida 40-5 665

5. Texas 33-6 648

6. Nebraska 33-6 620

7. Tennessee 36-6 551

8. Arkansas 35-6 548

9. UCLA 37-5 541

10. Florida State 36-7 533

11. Virginia Tech 36-6 462

12. Texas A&M 30-12 405

13. Oregon 32-9 370

14. Mississippi State 34-11 332

15. Georgia 31-10 327

16. Arizona 30-11 299

17. Duke 31-12 257

18. Virginia 33-8 250

19. Grand Canyon 41-4 194

20. Stanford 26-12 184

21. Oklahoma State 27-11 176

22. LSU 28-14 161

23. Washington 34-9 158

24. UCF 32-11-1 71

25. Arizona State 31-13 38



Others receiving votes: Southeastern Louisiana (22), Belmont (15), Louisville (11), Kansas (6), North Carolina (2), South Carolina (2), Omaha (1)

SEC Softball standings

Team SEC record Overall record Oklahoma 13-2 40-4 Alabama 12-3 39-3 Florida 14-4 40-5 Texas A&M 11-4 30-12 Arkansas 10-5 35-6 Texas 10-5 33-6 Tennessee 11-6 36-6 Georgia 9-6 31-11 Mississippi State 6-9 34-11 LSU 6-9 28-14 Missouri 6-9 22-22 South Carolina 3-12 23-20 Ole Miss 2-13 26-18 Auburn 2-13 23-19 Kentucky 1-14 24-21

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