Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 10
Alabama just keeps winning. The Crimson Tide went 4-0 last week with four wins against in-state opponents, run-ruling South Alabama at home on Tuesday before traveling down to Auburn and sweeping the Tigers.
Both teams ahead of the Crimson Tide in the rankings, Oklahoma and Texas Tech, lost one game on the weekend, but the Sooners did win the road series at Texas. Alabama is inside the top three in all major polls (No. 2 by Softball America, D1 Softball, USA Softball Poll and No. 3 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.) The USA Softball Top 25 Poll is what is used by ESPN on the broadcasts.
Alabama is also receiving first-place votes in the polls. The Crimson Tide travels to Samford on Tuesday and will host last-place Kentucky for three games at Rhoads Stadium this weekend.
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 10
1. Oklahoma (20) 40-4 619
2. Alabama (5) 39-3 594
3. Texas Tech 40-3 553
4. Nebraska 33-6 541
5. Texas 33-6 538
6. Arkansas 35-6 493
7. Florida 40-5 478
8. UCLA 37-5 464
9. Tennessee 36-6 442
10. Virginia Tech 36-6 356
11. Texas A&M 30-12 353
12. Florida State 36-7 319
13. Georgia 31-11 297
T14. Mississippi St. 34-11 257
T14. Duke 31-12 257
16. Arizona 30-11 255
17. LSU 28-14 253
18. Oregon 32-9 244
19. Stanford 26-12 196
20. Washington 34-9 158
21. Oklahoma St. 27-11 126
22. UCF 32-11-1 112
23. Virginia 33-8 83
24. Grand Canyon 41-4 48
25. South Carolina 23-20 19
Others receiving votes: Louisville (13), Belmont (11), Clemson (11), Arizona State (8), Kansas (8), Marshall (5), Boston U (4), Southeastern Louisiana (3), Saint Mary’s (1)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 10
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (12) 40-4 747
2. Texas Tech (12) 40-3 745
3. Alabama (7) 39-3 734
4. Florida 40-5 665
5. Texas 33-6 648
6. Nebraska 33-6 620
7. Tennessee 36-6 551
8. Arkansas 35-6 548
9. UCLA 37-5 541
10. Florida State 36-7 533
11. Virginia Tech 36-6 462
12. Texas A&M 30-12 405
13. Oregon 32-9 370
14. Mississippi State 34-11 332
15. Georgia 31-10 327
16. Arizona 30-11 299
17. Duke 31-12 257
18. Virginia 33-8 250
19. Grand Canyon 41-4 194
20. Stanford 26-12 184
21. Oklahoma State 27-11 176
22. LSU 28-14 161
23. Washington 34-9 158
24. UCF 32-11-1 71
25. Arizona State 31-13 38
Others receiving votes: Southeastern Louisiana (22), Belmont (15), Louisville (11), Kansas (6), North Carolina (2), South Carolina (2), Omaha (1)
SEC Softball standings
Team
SEC record
Overall record
Oklahoma
13-2
40-4
Alabama
12-3
39-3
Florida
14-4
40-5
Texas A&M
11-4
30-12
Arkansas
10-5
35-6
Texas
10-5
33-6
Tennessee
11-6
36-6
Georgia
9-6
31-11
Mississippi State
6-9
34-11
LSU
6-9
28-14
Missouri
6-9
22-22
South Carolina
3-12
23-20
Ole Miss
2-13
26-18
Auburn
2-13
23-19
Kentucky
1-14
24-21
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_