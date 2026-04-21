Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 11
It was a wild week across college softball with the top-three teams in last week's rankings all losing games in the midweek plus more losses from top-10 teams across the weekend. Alabama lost to Samford in the midweek on Tuesday but completed a home series sweep over Kentucky at home.
The loss to Samford did not affect Alabama's standing in the national polls. The Crimson Tide is still inside the top three in every majory poll. Alabama is ranked No. 2 by D1 Softball and in the USA Softball poll (which is the ranking used on television by ESPN) and No. 3 by Softball America and in the NFCA Coaches Poll.
Perhaps more importantly, Alabama is in a tie for first place in the SEC standings alongside Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide is No. 3 in the RPI, which is one of the factors used by the NCAA selection committee.
Here's a look at this week's full polls:
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 11
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (13) 42-6 608
2. Alabama (5) 42-4 582
3. Nebraska (5) 36-6 574
4. Texas (2) 34-7 526
5. Texas Tech 42-4 518
6. Arkansas 36-8 504
7. UCLA 41-5 499
8. Florida 44-6 459
9. Tennessee 37-7 416
10. Texas A&M 34-12 409
11. Georgia 33-12 340
12. Duke 35-12 317
13. Florida State 39-7 309
14. Oregon 35-9 291
15. LSU 32-14 282
16. Virginia Tech 38-8 240
17. Oklahoma State 30-12 238
18. Stanford 30-12 198
19. Mississippi State 34-14 194
20. Arizona 31-13 191
21. UCF 35-12-1 129
22. Washington 34-12 85
23. Clemson 30-17 59
24. South Carolina 26-21 48
25. Louisville 38-9 44
Others receiving votes: Grand Canyon (23), Arizona State (19), Virginia (9), Marshall (4), Saint Mary’s (4), Southeastern Louisiana (3), Georgia Tech (1)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 11
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (12) 42-6 726
2. Texas Tech (4) 42-4 724
3. Alabama (7) 42-4 721
4. Nebraska (4) 36-6 674
5. Florida (2) 43-6 670
6. UCLA (2) 41-5 624
7. Texas 34-7 594
8. Tennessee 37-7 554
9. Arkansas 36-8 522
10. Florida State 39-7 479
11. Texas A&M 34-12 473
12. Oregon 35-9 438
13. Virginia Tech 38-8 368
14. Duke 35-12 364
15. Georgia 33-12 355
16. Stanford 30-12 263
17. Mississippi State 34-14 248
18. Oklahoma State 30-12 235
19. Arizona 31-13 224
20. LSU 32-14 210
21. Grand Canyon 43-6 135
22. UCF 35-12-1 115
23. Virginia 33-11 92
24. Arizona State 35-13 82
25. Washington 34-12 59
Others receiving votes: Louisville (54), Belmont (27), Clemson (17), Southeastern Louisiana (11), South Carolina (8), Kansas (4), Omaha (4), Nevada (1).
SEC Softball Standings
Team
SEC record
Overall record
Alabama
15-3
42-4
Oklahoma
15-3
42-6
Texas A&M
14-4
34-12
Florida
16-5
43-6
Tennessee
12-6
37-7
Texas
12-6
35-7
Arkansas
11-7
36-8
Georgia
10-8
33-13
LSU
9-9
32-14
Missouri
7-11
24-24
Mississippi State
6-12
34-14
South Carolina
5-13
26-21
Auburn
3-15
24-21
Ole Miss
2-16
27-21
Kentucky
1-20
25-25
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_