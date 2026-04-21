Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 11

It was a wild week across college softball with the top-three teams in last week's rankings all losing games in the midweek plus more losses from top-10 teams across the weekend. Alabama lost to Samford in the midweek on Tuesday but completed a home series sweep over Kentucky at home.

The loss to Samford did not affect Alabama's standing in the national polls. The Crimson Tide is still inside the top three in every majory poll. Alabama is ranked No. 2 by D1 Softball and in the USA Softball poll (which is the ranking used on television by ESPN) and No. 3 by Softball America and in the NFCA Coaches Poll.

Perhaps more importantly, Alabama is in a tie for first place in the SEC standings alongside Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide is No. 3 in the RPI, which is one of the factors used by the NCAA selection committee.

Here's a look at this week's full polls:

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 11

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Oklahoma (13) 42-6 608

2. Alabama (5) 42-4 582

3. Nebraska (5) 36-6 574

4. Texas (2) 34-7 526

5. Texas Tech 42-4 518

6. Arkansas 36-8 504

7. UCLA 41-5 499

8. Florida 44-6 459

9. Tennessee 37-7 416

10. Texas A&M 34-12 409

11. Georgia 33-12 340

12. Duke 35-12 317

13. Florida State 39-7 309

14. Oregon 35-9 291

15. LSU 32-14 282

16. Virginia Tech 38-8 240

17. Oklahoma State 30-12 238

18. Stanford 30-12 198

19. Mississippi State 34-14 194

20. Arizona 31-13 191

21. UCF 35-12-1 129

22. Washington 34-12 85

23. Clemson 30-17 59

24. South Carolina 26-21 48

25. Louisville 38-9 44



Others receiving votes: Grand Canyon (23), Arizona State (19), Virginia (9), Marshall (4), Saint Mary’s (4), Southeastern Louisiana (3), Georgia Tech (1)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 11

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Oklahoma (12) 42-6 726

2. Texas Tech (4) 42-4 724

3. Alabama (7) 42-4 721

4. Nebraska (4) 36-6 674

5. Florida (2) 43-6 670

6. UCLA (2) 41-5 624

7. Texas 34-7 594

8. Tennessee 37-7 554

9. Arkansas 36-8 522

10. Florida State 39-7 479

11. Texas A&M 34-12 473

12. Oregon 35-9 438

13. Virginia Tech 38-8 368

14. Duke 35-12 364

15. Georgia 33-12 355

16. Stanford 30-12 263

17. Mississippi State 34-14 248

18. Oklahoma State 30-12 235

19. Arizona 31-13 224

20. LSU 32-14 210

21. Grand Canyon 43-6 135

22. UCF 35-12-1 115

23. Virginia 33-11 92

24. Arizona State 35-13 82

25. Washington 34-12 59



Others receiving votes: Louisville (54), Belmont (27), Clemson (17), Southeastern Louisiana (11), South Carolina (8), Kansas (4), Omaha (4), Nevada (1).

SEC Softball Standings

Team SEC record Overall record Alabama 15-3 42-4 Oklahoma 15-3 42-6 Texas A&M 14-4 34-12 Florida 16-5 43-6 Tennessee 12-6 37-7 Texas 12-6 35-7 Arkansas 11-7 36-8 Georgia 10-8 33-13 LSU 9-9 32-14 Missouri 7-11 24-24 Mississippi State 6-12 34-14 South Carolina 5-13 26-21 Auburn 3-15 24-21 Ole Miss 2-16 27-21 Kentucky 1-20 25-25