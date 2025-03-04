Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 4
Alabama softball took care of business over the weekend, winning all five games at the Crimson Classic. It was the Crimson Tide's first time this season to play an entire weekend without facing a ranked opponent, and the team was able to put together three more run-rule victories.
Despite the wins, Alabama's position in the national polls didn't change very much. Patrick Murphy's squad moved up one spot to No. 21 in the USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.
Alabama (15-6) came in at No. 22 in the initial RPI rankings that were released by the NCAA on Monday. RPI is a major factor used in determining NCAA Tournament seeding and regional hosts. The Crimson Tide will have a lot of opportunities in SEC play to improve upon its RPI.
The Crimson Tide faces Samford on the road on Tuesday before returning home to Rhoads Stadium for games against Louisiana and Iowa this weekend.
The SEC continues to dominate the polls with 13 teams ranked, all of the top five and eight of the top ten teams in the polls.
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 4
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (16) 19-0 610
2. Texas (5) 20-1 603
3. Florida (4) 23-1 577
4. Texas A&M 20-2 517
5. LSU 18-1 516
6. UCLA 18-4 480
7. Arizona 21-2 466
8. Tennessee 19-3 453
9. Florida State 16-3 427
T10. Arkansas 19-1 371
T10. South Carolina 19-0 371
12. Oregon 20-1 367
13. Oklahoma State 14-4 323
14. Georgia 18-2 301
15. Texas Tech 18-6 266
16. Duke 14-6 241
17. Auburn 19-1 217
18. Virginia Tech 17-4 207
19. Nebraska 15-6 201
20. Stanford 14-3 165
21. Alabama 15-6 142
22. Mississippi State 18-3 98
23. Virginia 15-5 59
24. Liberty 16-4 48
25. Ole Miss 18-3 37