Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 6
Alabama softball opened SEC play last weekend with a home series loss to Mississippi State for the first time ever. The Bulldogs run ruled Alabama in Game 1, but the Crimson Tide bounced back for a win in the second game.
However, Mississippi State took the series finale on Sunday behind multiple free passes and errors from the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are a quality team and ranked opponent, so they aren't bad losses, but Alabama did take a slight dip in the USA Softball poll one spot this week to No. 24.
Alabama dropped out of the rankings in the NFCA coaches poll and D1 Softball poll.
Things don't get any easier for the Crimson Tide this week with a midweek home matchup on Wednesday against No. 9 Florida State and a trip to College Station this weekend for a road series against No. 6 Texas A&M.
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 6
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (17) SEC (6-0) 26-0 617
2. Texas (8) SEC (2-0) 28-1 608
3. LSU SEC (3-0) 27-1 560
4. Florida SEC (2-3) 27-4 539
5. UCLA Big Ten (3-0) 27-4 524
6. Texas A&M SEC (4-2) 24-4 501
7. Tennessee SEC (2-1) 25-4 475
8. Oregon Big Ten (2-1) 26-3 449
9. Florida State ACC (3-0) 25-5 414
T10. Arizona Big 12 (4-2) 26-4 388
T10. South Carolina SEC (2-4) 22-5 388
12. Texas Tech Big 12 (5-1) 23-7 343
13. Oklahoma State Big 12 (2-2) 17-6 307
14. Virginia Tech ACC (5-1) 23-5 298
15. Georgia SEC (2-4) 21-6 277
16. Arkansas SEC (1-5) 20-6 206
17. Stanford ACC (5-1) 20-3 205
18. Duke ACC (4-2) 19-9 193
19. Mississippi State SEC (5-1) 24-5 187
20. Ole Miss SEC (2-1) 25-4 177
21. Nebraska Big Ten (1-1) 20-8 104
22. Liberty CUSA (5-0) 23-4 72
23. Virginia ACC (4-2) 21-7 61
24. Alabama SEC (1-2) 21-9 59
25. Ohio State Big Ten (1-1) 21-6-1 56
Others receiving votes:California (34), Clemson (28), Auburn (18), Grand Canyon (18), Florida Atlantic (14), Kentucky (3), Arizona State (2)