Where Alabama Softball Ranks After Week 8

The Crimson Tide moved up in the polls after picking up its first SEC series win over Georgia.

The University of Alabama softball team celebrates a homerun against Georgia at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 30, 2025.
The University of Alabama softball team celebrates a homerun against Georgia at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Mar 30, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

After a lot of close games against good competition, Alabama softball picked up its first SEC series win last weekend, taking two of three from the Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide also had a comeback victory over North Alabama in the midweek to go 3-1 overall on the week.

Alabama has proved it can compete with and beat some of the best teams in the country. The team just needs more of the close matchups to be converted into wins if it wants to continue to climb in the polls, but more important in the RPI to get into a position to host regionals.

The Crimson Tide is 16th in the RPI this week and moved up to No. 23 in the USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

Alabama will face Alabama State and Samford at home on Tuesday night before traveling to No. 7 LSU this weekend.

Here is the full poll for Week 8:

USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 8

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)

1. Texas (25) SEC (7-2) 34-3 625
2. Florida SEC (6-3) 33-5 572
3. Oklahoma SEC (9-3) 31-3 541
4. Texas A&M SEC (6-3) 31-5 530
5. Oregon Big Ten (6-1) 31-3 501
6. Tennessee SEC (5-4) 29-7 498
7. LSU SEC (6-3) 31-4 483
8. UCLA Big Ten (7-1) 32-5 453
9. South Carolina SEC (4-5) 27-7 446
10. Florida State ACC (9-0) 33-5 443
11. Virginia Tech ACC (8-1) 28-5 370
12. Arizona Big 12 (8-4) 31-6 363
13. Arkansas SEC (6-6) 26-7 310
14. Texas Tech Big 12 (8-1) 27-9 306
15. Mississippi State SEC (6-3) 29-8 238
16. Georgia SEC (4-8) 25-10 215
17. Stanford ACC (8-4) 24-6 202
18. Oklahoma State Big 12 (4-3) 21-9 191
19. Duke ACC (7-5) 25-12 188
20. Ole Miss SEC (5-3) 28-6 149
21. Nebraska Big Ten (6-1) 26-8 128
22. Ohio State Big Ten (6-1) 29-6-1 122
23, Alabama SEC (4-5) 25-13 108
24. Liberty CUSA (11-0) 31-6 55
25. Clemson ACC (9-3) 27-10 37

Others receiving votes:Virginia (26), Florida Atlantic (10), Grand Canyon (7), Baylor (3), Kentucky (3), Auburn (1)

