Where Alabama Softball Ranks in Final 2025 Polls
The college softball season has to come to a close with a new champion for the first time since 2019 as the Texas Longhorns beat Texas Tech in the Women's College World Series championship series to secure their first national title.
Alabama failed to reach the WCWS for the first time since 2022 after falling to No. 2 Oklahoma in super regionals. The Crimson Tide's 2025 season featured some highs (series win over Oklahoma in the regular season, SEC tournament win over Auburn, regional wins over Virginia Tech) and some lows (multiple late-inning losses and blown leads.)
In the four national polls, Alabama finished anywhere from No. 12 (Softball America) to No. 17 (D1 Softball) while coming in at No. 14 in the final USA Softball Top-25 poll. The Crimson Tide was consistently one of the top-20 teams in college softball this season and will be looking to build on that heading into 2026 with a strong signing class.
Check out the full poll below:
Final 2025 USA Softball Top-25 Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)
1. Texas (25) SEC (16-8) 56-12 625
2. Texas Tech Big 12 (20-4) 54-14 600
3. Oklahoma SEC (17-7) 52-9 571
4. Tennessee SEC (15-9) 47-14 553
5. UCLA Big Ten (17-5) 55-13 519
6. Oregon Big Ten (19-3) 54-10 503
7. Florida SEC (14-10) 48-17 463
8. Ole Miss SEC (11-13) 42-21 422
9. Florida State ACC (18-3) 49-12 396
10. South Carolina SEC (12-11) 44-17 369
11. Clemson ACC (19-5) 48-14 365
12. Nebraska Big Ten (17-5) 43-15 363
13. Arkansas SEC (14-10) 44-14 352
14. Alabama SEC (12-12) 40-23 278
15. Texas A&M SEC (16-7) 48-11 277
16. Liberty CUSA (23-3) 50-15 262
17. Georgia SEC (7-16) 35-23 204
18. Arizona Big 12 (17-7) 48-13 174
19. LSU SEC (12-12) 42-16 155
20. Virginia Tech ACC (18-6) 43-13 140
21. Duke ACC (16-8) 41-18 131
22. Stanford ACC (16-8) 42-13 127
23. Mississippi State SEC (13-11) 39-19 114
24. Ohio State Big Ten (16-6) 45-14-1 43
25. Oklahoma State Big 12 (13-9) 35-20 40
Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic (28), Grand Canyon (18), Auburn (12), Michigan (12), Southeastern Louisiana (3), North Florida (2), UCF (2)