Where Alabama Softball Ranks in Polls Heading into Postseason

Alabama is still one of the top teams in the nation at the end of the regular season. The Crimson Tide completed its fourth SEC sweep of the season over the weekend against South Carolina at home.

Now, Alabama heads into the postseason as the 2-seed in the SEC tournament and ranked No. 3 in the polls by USA Softball and No. 4 in the NFCA Coaches Poll. . The Tide has seven wins over teams in this week's top 10.

The SEC tournament begins on Tuesday, but Alabama earned a double bye, so it will face either Kentucky, Mississippi State or Arkansas on Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. CT

As a reminder, the polls are not used as a criteria by the NCAA selection committee for the NCAA tournament. Things like RPI and strength of schedule are factors used, and Alabama is currently No. 2 in the RPI

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 13

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Oklahoma (18) 48-7 618

2. Nebraska (6) 43-6 595

3. Alabama (1) 47-6 574

4. Texas Tech 50-5 541

5. Arkansas 41-10 517

6. Texas 39-10 503

7. Tennessee 42-9 464

8. UCLA 45-7 429

9. Florida 47-9 408

10. Florida State 46-8 395

11. Oregon 40-11 367

12. Duke 38-13 359

T13. Texas A&M 36-16 331

T13. Georgia 36-17 331

15. Oklahoma St 37-14 293

16. Virginia Tech 44-9 228

17. Stanford 36-12 221

18. LSU 37-16 214

19. Mississippi St. 37-17 186

20. Arizona 35-15 130

21. Clemson 32-19 109

22. UCF 38-15-1 92

23. South Carolina 30-25 83

24. Lousiville 43-11 54

T25. Arizona State 38-16 16

T25. Grand Canyon 48-7 16



Others receiving votes: Belmont (11), Washington (11), Virginia (10), Saint Mary’s (9), Jacksonville State (4), Ole Miss (3), Indiana (2), Kansas (2)

NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 13

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)

1. Oklahoma (18) 48-7 753

2. Nebraska (11) 43-6 742

3. Texas Tech (1) 50-5 720

4. Alabama (1) 47-6 695

5. Tennessee 42-9 598

6. UCLA 45-7 595

7. Florida 47-9 569

8. Florida State 46-8 556

9. Arkansas 41-10 548

10. Texas 39-10 521

11. Oregon 40-11 491

12. Duke 38-13 425

13. Virginia Tech 44-9 398

14. Stanford 36-12 352

15. Texas A&M 36-16 338

16. Oklahoma St 37-13 306

17. Georgia 36-17 288

18. LSU 37-16 248

19. Mississippi St 37-17 184

20. Arizona 35-15 178

21. Grand Canyon 48-7 146

22. UCF 38-15-1 132

23. Virginia 37-12 91

24. Arizona State 38-16 87

25. Louisville 43-11 70



Others receiving votes: Belmont (11), Clemson (11), Omaha (11), South Carolina (7), Southeastern Louisiana (2), Kansas (1), Ole Miss (1)

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