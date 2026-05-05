Where Alabama Softball Ranks in Polls Heading into Postseason
Alabama is still one of the top teams in the nation at the end of the regular season. The Crimson Tide completed its fourth SEC sweep of the season over the weekend against South Carolina at home.
Now, Alabama heads into the postseason as the 2-seed in the SEC tournament and ranked No. 3 in the polls by USA Softball and No. 4 in the NFCA Coaches Poll. . The Tide has seven wins over teams in this week's top 10.
The SEC tournament begins on Tuesday, but Alabama earned a double bye, so it will face either Kentucky, Mississippi State or Arkansas on Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. CT
As a reminder, the polls are not used as a criteria by the NCAA selection committee for the NCAA tournament. Things like RPI and strength of schedule are factors used, and Alabama is currently No. 2 in the RPI
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll- Week 13
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (18) 48-7 618
2. Nebraska (6) 43-6 595
3. Alabama (1) 47-6 574
4. Texas Tech 50-5 541
5. Arkansas 41-10 517
6. Texas 39-10 503
7. Tennessee 42-9 464
8. UCLA 45-7 429
9. Florida 47-9 408
10. Florida State 46-8 395
11. Oregon 40-11 367
12. Duke 38-13 359
T13. Texas A&M 36-16 331
T13. Georgia 36-17 331
15. Oklahoma St 37-14 293
16. Virginia Tech 44-9 228
17. Stanford 36-12 221
18. LSU 37-16 214
19. Mississippi St. 37-17 186
20. Arizona 35-15 130
21. Clemson 32-19 109
22. UCF 38-15-1 92
23. South Carolina 30-25 83
24. Lousiville 43-11 54
T25. Arizona State 38-16 16
T25. Grand Canyon 48-7 16
Others receiving votes: Belmont (11), Washington (11), Virginia (10), Saint Mary’s (9), Jacksonville State (4), Ole Miss (3), Indiana (2), Kansas (2)
NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll- Week 13
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Oklahoma (18) 48-7 753
2. Nebraska (11) 43-6 742
3. Texas Tech (1) 50-5 720
4. Alabama (1) 47-6 695
5. Tennessee 42-9 598
6. UCLA 45-7 595
7. Florida 47-9 569
8. Florida State 46-8 556
9. Arkansas 41-10 548
10. Texas 39-10 521
11. Oregon 40-11 491
12. Duke 38-13 425
13. Virginia Tech 44-9 398
14. Stanford 36-12 352
15. Texas A&M 36-16 338
16. Oklahoma St 37-13 306
17. Georgia 36-17 288
18. LSU 37-16 248
19. Mississippi St 37-17 184
20. Arizona 35-15 178
21. Grand Canyon 48-7 146
22. UCF 38-15-1 132
23. Virginia 37-12 91
24. Arizona State 38-16 87
25. Louisville 43-11 70
Others receiving votes: Belmont (11), Clemson (11), Omaha (11), South Carolina (7), Southeastern Louisiana (2), Kansas (1), Ole Miss (1)
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_