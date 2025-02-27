Why Alexis Pupillo Was the 'Perfect Fit' for Alabama Softball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alexis Pupillo took two trips to Rhoad Stadium last year. The first was as an opposing player when Northern Iowa played Alabama in late February. By the second trip to Rhoads, she was a member of the Crimson Tide.
From the moment Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy saw Pupillo hit a home run off of Auburn's Maddie Penta, he was impressed with her skills and knew she had what it took to play in the SEC.
Pupillo visited Alabama last summer before the Crimson Tide's season was even over and was the first transfer portal commit on May 27, right before the team went to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.
She was impressed with the type of program Murphy had built, and everything that happened on her visit made it an easy decision.
"It was such an amazing experience," Pupillo said. "He rolled out the red carpet, and it was just beautiful. With Murph, what you see is what you get, and same thing with the entire coaching staff. It was so welcoming. I just felt wanted, and I felt like I was going to be the most successful here.”
Pupillo had been very successful over her two seasons at Northern Iowa. She led the Missouri Valley Conference with 19 home runs last year and was the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2023. In two years with the Panthers, she had 103 RBIs and 36 home runs.
Alabama has struggled at the plate the last two seasons, and Pupillo provided an experienced, power bat in the lineup that can also hit for average.
"Just really good field presence, at-bat presence," Murphy said of Pupillo. "We needed that presence in the box for a 3-4-5-hole hitter, just somebody that was confident all the time, had a little swag. It was a perfect fit.”
It has been a perfect fit so far for the Crimson Tide. Pupillo is one of just three players on the roster who has started all 16 games so far, and is third on the team with a .383 batting average along with three home runs, 14 RBIs and two stolen bases. Murphy likes to change the lineup around, especially early in the season when the team is still figuring things out, but Pupillo has found a steady home in the 3-hole in the batting order.
Pupillo is also known for bringing the energy in the dugout and hyping up the team. She has started a few games at first base, but most of her starts have come as the designated hitter, which creates a lot more time in the dugout. If you catch a game at Rhoads Stadium this season and see a minion from "Despicable Me" hanging out of the dugout, it's probably Pupillo.
"For me, it’s for my love of the game," Pupillo said. "I don’t have a whole lot of time left, so I just feel like I have to do everything in my power to make sure I’m helping everybody because when it’s my turn, I want everyone to help me as well."
Pupillo is providing the energy off the field and the power on it. Murphy called the home run she hit against Jacksonville State in Huntsville, "one of the farthest home runs I’ve ever seen hit by an Alabama softball player," estimating it to have traveled about 280 feet.
"I know she loves the weight room, and all summer long she was in the weight room preparing for this," Murphy said. "So, she’s done the work. Some people say, ‘I deserve success.’ She’s earned it”