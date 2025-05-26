Who's Getting Drafted First? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a Memorial Day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we debate who will be drafted first in 2026, discuss the Alabama offensive line and then try to decide what the greatest drive in Crimson Tide football history is.
The program opens with a short update on Alabama baseball and discusses where they might go in the NCAA Tournament.
We move into football as Fernandez brings up a great discussion pitting two of college football's most interesting prospects against one another in next year's NFL Draft. Who will be drafted first, Caleb Downs or Kadyn Proctor?
Dax chimes in on the voicemail line with Ferndez's topic and then leads us into an Alabama football offensive line breakdown. Who will start at left guard for the Crimson Tide in 2025?
We pivot and finish by debating the best single drive in Alabama football history. The program shows its age by selecting five different drives in the Nick Saban era.
