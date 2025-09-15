Grading Arizona's Offensive Line Performance After Big Win
The Arizona Wildcats are now 3-0 heading into their bye week after dismantling Kansas State 23 - 17 at home this past Friday, and are now turning their heads towards a huge matchup with the No. 12-ranked Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
In that game, Arizona dominated on offense and racked up a total of 412 yards, 234 of those coming from a nearly unstoppable run game that featured Ismail Mahdi doing most of the work. The 2023 leader in all-purpose yards accounted for 189 rushing yards by himself.
"I'm so proud of that kid. Like, what an awesome human being he is," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "I don't know much, I don't know much time you guys have spent with him, but just his energy, the smile on his face, the way he makes you feel when you're around him, he's really special... Ish just kept showing up and kept ripping off big runs with physicality and finish and receivers walking downfield, there's a lot of good there."
The offensive line played a huge part in that, as it made huge blocks and created running lanes for Mahdi to burst through and rip off huge plays.
Rhino Tapa'atoutai got the start at right tackle and appeared to still be getting back into form as he logged 22 snaps with Tristan Bounds getting the bulk with 61
"Rhino's still coming back his thing, from his injury," Brennan said. "We're being smart about that. We'll listen to the medical staff and do whatever they think we should with those reps. And I thought Tristan did a good job at coming in there and playing, I think in terms of the offensive line, I know we have some work to do, but I'm excited about the progress."
Chubba Ma'ae started at left guard and logged 65 snaps on the night, with Michael Wooten getting 18. Ma'ae was a key piece in the dominating run game and in protecting Noah Fifita.
"Chubba is one of those young men that I think if you spend any time with him, you're blown away by just charisma, his intelligence," Brennan said. "He just is one of those really, really special young people. He's a leader of our football team. I'm just so proud of him, so happy for him. He stepped away, he played for us last year, got hurt, just he's one of those guys that everything is right about college football, and I'm glad she was on and so is everybody else."
Grade: B-
The offensive line did a mostly incredible job in opening lanes for Mahdi and Fifita to run through while also protecting the prolific quarterback during passing plays, but some issues remain that will need to be fixed over the bye week before it takes on Iowa State in Ames.
Holding and false start calls have continued to stall drives and wipe away big touchdowns that otherwise would have boosted the momentum of the offense. Tapa'atoutai alone had three holding calls on him, one of them negating a touchdown pass to Sam Olson in the first quarter.
By the end of the game, the line had seven penalties called, five for holding and two false starts. If Arizona can clean that area of concern up during the bye week, the offense as a whole will be a force in the Big 12.
Please let us know what you think about the way Arizona's offensive line played by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow while you're there.