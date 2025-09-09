Arizona Soccer Falls to Pepperdine at Home
The Arizona Wildcats played tough defense through 90 minutes of their latest match, but a goal 30 minutes in and two more past the 80-minute mark inevitably led to their third loss of the season to Pepperdine 3-0 at Mulcahy Stadium on Sunday morning.
Arizona's (4-3) overall record against Pepperdine (3-3-1) is now 1-9-9 since the two teams' first meeting on October 22, 1995. The last time the Wildcats beat the Waves was October 3, 1999, at home. Arizona tied with Pepperdine on August 29, 2024, at Tari Frahm Rokus Field in Malibu, CA.
It is just the second time in seven matches that Arizona was shut out. The last time was the fourth game against No. 1-ranked Stanford in Palo Alto, CA, when it lost 6-0 on August 28.
Match stats
Arizona outshot Pepperdine 13-7 through 90 minutes on the pitch, but all of the Waves shots were on goal. Arizona matched Pepperdine in on-goal shots with seven.
After the loss, Arizona now sits at 14th in the Big 12, with Cincinnati (16) and Oklahoma State (15) being below it.
Arizona State is now the No. 1-ranked team at 6-0-1. Kansas sits at No. 2 at 5-0-2 while TCU, Texas Tech and UCF are all tied for third at 5-1.
Marissa Arnst led the Wildcats with shots during the match, attempting four of them with two being on goal. Defender Narissa Fults and forward Mireya Stephenson were second on shot attempts with two, one of those bring on goal.
Goalkeeper Olivia Ramey saved four Pepperdine shots through the full 90 minutes of action. She has been substituted just once this season.
Recap
Julia Quinonez scored the first goal 30 minutes in. She knocked the ball in at the back right corner of the goal just out of reach of Ramey to make it 1-0.
84 minutes in and it was Alex Pendleton who scored the next goal. She received the pass from Sarah Spears and struck into the net.
Kyra Murphy scored the final goal and was assisted by Quinonez. Pepperdine rode he rest of the clock out and left Arizona with the third loss in four matches.
Arizona will be back at Mulcahey Stadium this Sunday to take on GCU for its final non conference match. After that, it will travel to Ames, IA to play Iowa State.
