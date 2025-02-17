AP Top 25 Poll: Texas Tech jumps, Arizona hangs on in latest college basketball rankings
Despite losing twice last week, the Arizona Wildcats are still viewed as one of the top 20 teams in college basketball by the media.
In the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, released Monday, Arizona (17-8, 11-3) dropped from No. 13 to No. 19 after losing to Kansas State by three and Houston by four. Three Big 12 teams moved into the top 10, with Texas Tech making the biggest leap from No. 12 to No. 9.
In the only rankings that matter — the NCAA NET Rankings — Arizona remains at No. 9. In the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, the Wildcats are currently ranked No. 12 in the country and slotted as a No. 3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The committee released its top 16 March Madness seeds on Saturday, and will continue to release them every week until the field of 68 is revealed on Sunday, March 16.
Arizona is hoping to get back on track Monday night in a key Big 12 road game at Baylor . The Wildcats are 1.5-point underdogs to the Bears.
The Big 12 continues to have five teams ranked in the AP Top 25, with Kansas hanging on at No. 23. The SEC has the most ranked teams with nine, including five of the top 10 teams.
Auburn continues to be the No. 1 team in the poll, and Florida moved up to No. 2 this week.
Here's the complete men's college basketball AP Top 25 Poll for Week 16 of the 2024-25 season.
AP Top 25 Poll
Feb. 17, 2025
- Auburn (59)
- Florida (1)
- Duke
- Alabama
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- St. John's
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Michigan State
- Missouri
- Marquette
- Kentucky
- Clemson
- Arizona
- Maryland
- Mississippi State
- Memphis
- Kansas
- Ole Miss
- Louisville
Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117; Saint Mary's 63; UCLA 56; Creighton 27; Illinois 22; UConn 20; George Mason 15; Gonzaga 14; High Point.