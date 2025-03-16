Arizona gets placed in East Region of 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket
The Arizona Wildcats got some good news and some bad news on Selection Sunday.
The good news? The Wildcats received a No. 4 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which is about as good as they could have hoped. And they get to play their first-round game in Seattle, not some far-flung location like Lexington, Kentucky.
The bad news? Arizona is in the East Region, which means they'll have to travel to New Jersey if they advance to the Sweet 16 — and No. 1 seed Duke will likely be waiting. The Blue Devils beat Arizona 69-55 earlier this season.
Arizona's Seattle 'pod'
Arizona will play No. 13 seed Akron in Seattle on Friday. The other East Region game being played in Seattle is No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty. Assuming Arizona and Oregon both win their first-round matchups, fans in Seattle will be treated to an old school Pac-12 matchup in the second round on Sunday.
If Arizona gets out of the Seattle pod, they'll face No. 1 Duke in Newark, New Jersey in the Sweet 16.
East Region seeds
Alabama is the No. 2 seed in the East and will play No. 15 Robert Morris. Wisconsin is No. 3 and will play No. 14 Montana.
Saint Mary's is the No. 7 seed in the East and will play No. 10 Vanderbilt. BYU is the No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 VCU. Mississippi State is the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Baylor
If the matchups go "chalk" the second round of the East Region will look like this:
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 8 Mississippi State
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 Oregon
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 BYU
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Saint Mary's