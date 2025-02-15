Live updates: Houston-Arizona playing for top NCAA tournament seed
There is a lot on the line for the Arizona Wildcats and Houston Cougars Saturday.
The top two teams in the Big 12 are playing for first place in the conference — and potentially a top seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Houston (20-4, 12-1) comes into the game ranked No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings, while Arizona (17-7, 11-2) is ranked No. 10. It's the only meeting of the regular season between the two teams.
Follow the top-10 showdown below with live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis.
Halftime stats: Arizona 30, Houston 25
Arizona guard Caleb Love leads all scorers with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Love is only 1-of-5 from the 3-point line, but has scored in transition and in the paint against Houston's smaller guards. Arizona is dominating the boards 23-15, but Henri Veesaar, Tobe Awaka and Carter Bryant have all missed point-blank offensive rebound putbacks because of Houston's length.
Milos Uzan leads Houston with 6 points, while J'Wan Roberts and L.J. Cryer have 5 points apiece. Houston is 10-of-28 from the field and 2-of-9 from downtown.
Live first half updates
Arizona 30, Houston 25, halftime: This game is playing out about as expected: a tough, physical defensive battle. And the officials are letting them play. Only seven fouls were called in the first half.
Awful 3-point shooting: Arizona and Houston are a combined 5-of-22 from the 3-point line. Houston guard Emmanuel Sharp is 0-of-5 and Caleb Love is 1-of-5.
Arizona 24, Houston 17, 3:25 left: The matchup to watch is KJ Lewis and Caleb Love vs. Houston's smaller guards. Both Lewis and Love are getting into the paint and shooting over 6-foot-1 L.J. Cryer and 6-foot-3 Emmanuel Sharp. Love and Lewis have combined for 12 points and 6 rebounds, and all of their points have been from 12 feet or closer.
Trey Townsend for 3! After missing two games with a concussion, Arizona forward Trey Townsend is back and having a big impact.
Arizona 17, Houston 10, 8:07 left: Arizona's guards are bothering Houston with their length and athleticism. KJ Lewis has 4 points, 3 rebounds and a steal.
Both teams ice cold: Arizona is 7-of-21 from the field and Houston is 4-of-16.
Arizona 9, Houston 8, 10:59 left: Caleb Love has missed three great looks from downtown and is 1-of-5 to start the game. It will be tough for Arizona to win this game if he goes ice cold again.
Veesaar dunk! Henri Veesaar is already making an impact for Arizona with his length. He has altered several shots and threw down a dunk off a pick-and-roll.
Arizona 7, Houston 6, 14:46 left: As expected, both teams are flying around on the defensive end. This is going to be a physical battle between two long, athletic teams. Anthony Dell'Orso has 5 early points for the Wildcats.
Pregame updates
The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee released its top 16 seeds on Saturday, and both Arizona and Houston made the cut. Houston is currently No. 8 and Arizona is No. 12. That theoretically translates to a No. 2 seed for the Cougars and a No. 3 seed for the Wildcats.