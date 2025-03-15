Selection Sunday: 2025 NCAA Tournament Selection Show time, TV channel, live stream
The best sporting event on the 2024-25 American sports calendar has finally arrived — the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The men's college basketball conference tournaments wrap up on Sunday morning with the Big Ten and SEC championship games, then all eyes turn to the NCAA Tournament Selection Show — better known as Selection Sunday. The 12-person selection committee will unveil the field of 68 NCAA Tournament teams starting at 4 p.m. MST/5 p.m. CT on CBS.
The Arizona Wildcats are hoping for a No. 4 seed or better in the tournament, and they can continue to improve their seed with a win over Houston in the Big 12 Tournament championship game on Saturday.
Projected top seeds in March Madness
Arizona is one of eight Big 12 teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, along with Houston, Texas Tech, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Baylor and West Virginia.
In the latest Bracketology predictions from CBS Sports and ESPN, the four No. 1 seeds are projected to be Auburn, Duke, Florida and Houston. Even if they lose to Arizona on Saturday, Kelvin Sampson's Cougars appear to be locked into a No. 1 seed.
The No. 2 seeds are currently projected to be Tennessee, St. John's, Michigan State and Alabama.
ESPN has Arizona slotted as the No. 4 seed in the West, playing No. 13 Lipscomb in the first round in Seattle. Florida is the projected No. 1 seed in the West.
Bubble teams to watch
According to CBS Sports, the following 12 teams are right on the NCAA Tournament bubble and have reason to be nervous entering Sunday's Selection Show:
- West Virginia
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Xavier
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Wake Forest
- San Diego State
- Ohio State
- Dayton
- Vanderbilt
- Oklahoma
Buckle up for a wild Selection Sunday. Here are details on how to watch the Selection Show:
Selection Sunday Time, Live Stream, TV Channel
What: 2025 NCAA Tournament selection show for men's basketball
When: Sunday, March 16 at 4 p.m. MST/6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: Watch the live stream on Paramount+ or on March Madness Live