Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are Maui Invitational champions once again, defeating the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday afternoon, 84-73, behind a career-high 31 points from Mo Krivas and an excellent effort defensively in the second half.

It's the fourth time Arizona has won the Maui Invitational, and it pushes the team's winning streak to seven games after the loss to UCLA in the season opener.

From electric three point shooting, to dominance down low, and a homecoming for sophomore JJ Mandaquit, Maui gave fans a lot of new information about this Arizona team. Here are three things we learned about the Wildcats in Hawaii:

This team is unstoppable when the outside shot is falling

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) looks up at the scoreboard during the first half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona wasn't just good from beyond the arc in Maui, they were practically unstoppable.

The Maui rims are notorious for being friendly to outside shooters, but that's not the only reason the Wildcats shot a blistering 30-63 (47.6%) in three games at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Arizona carried momentum into the Hawaii trip, shooting 42.9% on the road at Auburn and 45.5% against UConn before three straight elite performances in Maui.

JJ Mandaquit (7-11), Ivan Kharchenkov (5-10), Caleb Holt (5-9), and even Mo Krivas (3-5) got in on the action in Maui, helping this team spread the floor and giving the big man all sorts of room down on the block - and when that happens, it's curtains for opponents trying to keep him off the board.

JJ Mandaquit proved his value in Hawaii homecoming

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard JJ Mandaquit (23) shoots a three over UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) during the second half at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a homecoming for Hawaii native JJ Mandaquit this week, and the sophomore guard showed out in front of a large assortment of friends and family in Maui.

His 15 points on 4-6 shooting from three was huge against a pesky Colorado State team on Monday, and he was one of four Wildcats in double-figures against Ole Miss in the championship game, adding five assists and two rebounds while playing a team-high 37 minutes.

Mandaquit was expected to be a sixth man for Arizona this season, but with RJ Godfrey still ineligible he has stepped into a starting role alongside fellow point guard Derek Dixon, and the duo has proven more than capable of playing next to each other in coach Lloyd's offense.

If Godfrey does end up suiting up, Mandaquit will still have a large role for this Arizona team, and his performance is a major factor for this team reaching its ceiling and getting back to the Final Four.

Depth remains a concern

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Maksim Brnovic (15) attempts a dunk during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has not relied much on the bench this season, but it was expected that would change in Maui with three games taking place over a 40 hour period.

That didn't really end up happening, however, with the Wildcats once again relying heavily on the starting five of Krivas, Kharchenkov, Holt, Derek Dixon, and Mandaquit to lead them to victory.

The second unit scored 23 of Arizona's 264 total points in Maui, including just three in the championship against Ole Miss - coming via a trey ball from Maksim Brnovic.

Brnovic scored 13 total points this week, including five each against Colorado State and Providence, as the freshman continues to find his groove as a backup big man for Arizona.

Cameron Holmes continues to see solid minutes off the bench as well, but he scored just three points in three games, while Ugnius Jarusevicius (four points), Bryce James (three points) and Evan Otten (0 points) did almost all of their damage in garbage time.

The addition of Godfrey has a real chance to catapult Arizona to another level, and could be a savior for this team, which cannot continue to rely this much on the starting lineup if they want to make another deep March run.

Arizona returns home for its next game, coming on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7:00 PM MST against New Orleans at the McKale Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.