Where to watch Arizona-Colorado basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
After climbing to No. 14 in the country in the NCAA NET Rankings, the Arizona Wildcats have put themselves in a position to make a run at another high seed in the NCAA tournament.
Last season Arizona won the Pac-12 and earned a No. 2 seed in the West Region. They advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time in Tommy Lloyd's three seasons as head coach.
This season Arizona (12-6, 6-1) got off to a slow start before putting together a seven-game winning streak that ended with last week's 70-54 road loss to Texas Tech. The Wildcats rebounded with a 92-78 road win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday, and now they return home to face former Pac-12 foe Colorado (9-9, 0-7) on Saturday.
A win over the struggling Buffaloes would set the stage for Arizona's most important stretch of the season. Starting with Monday's game vs. Iowa State, five of the Wildcats' next seven games are Quadrant 1 opportunities. A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET Rankings, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET.
Arizona enters the weekend with a 3-6 record in Quad 1 games — something the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee puts significant weight on. Iowa State is ranked No. 5 in the NET, in large part because the Cyclones are 5-2 in Quad 1 games.
After Colorado, here are the NET Rankings of Arizona's next seven opponents: No. 5 Iowa State, No. 56 Arizona State, No. 43 BYU, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 117 Kansas State, No. 3 Houston, No. 29 Baylor.
If Arizona State beats Iowa State on Saturday, the Sun Devils will move into the top 50 of the NET, which would make next week's game in Tempe another Quad 1 opportunity.
All that said, Arizona is in a great position for another deep postseason run. And the depth of the Big 12 is a big reason why.
ESPN's FPI predicts Arizona will beat Colorado on Saturday, giving the Wildcats a 94.1% chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 men's basketball home game vs. Colorado on Saturday afternoon in Tucson.
Colorado at Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Arizona (12-6, 6-1) vs. Colorado (9-9, 0-7) in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Saturday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. MST/2 p.m. CT
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
Our Prediction: Arizona 83, Colorado 67
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 94.1% chance to win
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN+
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream)
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 391 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 390 (Colorado broadcast)