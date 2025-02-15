Where to watch Arizona-Houston basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
Two of the best teams in college basketball face off in a Saturday matinee as the Arizona Wildcats (17-7, 11-2) host the Houston Cougars (20-4, 12-1) in Tucson, Arizona. It's the only meeting this season between Arizona and Houston, the top two teams in the Big 12.
Arizona is coming off a 73-70 road loss to Kansas State that dropped them one game behind Houston in the Big 12 standings. The Wildcats have won 13 of their last 15 games and are ranked No. 10 in the NCAA NET Rankings and No. 13 in both the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll.
Houston has won 16 of its last 17 games and is coming off a 76-65 win over Baylor. The Cougars are ranked No. 3 in NET Rankings and No. 6 in the AP and coaches polls.
The Cougars have four players averaging in double figures, led by 6-foot-1 senior guard L.J. Cryer at 14.3 points per game and 6-foot-8 senior forward J'Wan Roberts at 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Houston leads the nation in scoring defense (57.3 ppg) and is in the top 35 in blocked shots per game (4.8).
Arizona is led by senior guard Caleb Love, who is averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Guards Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis also average in double figures for the Wildcats. Senior forward TreyTownsend (9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds) has missed the last two games with a concussion but is expected to play vs. Houston.
The rebounding battle will be key in this game: Arizona is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation at 40.9 rebounds per game, with Houston not far behind at 37.4.
Houston is favored by 1.5 points, and ESPN's FPI prediction gives the Cougars a 58.3% chance of beating Arizona.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. Houston on Saturday.
Houston at Arizona TV Channel, Live Online Stream
Who: Houston at Arizona in Big 12 men's basketball
Game Time: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. MST/1 p.m. CT
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 58.3% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 73, Houston 71
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 84 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 198 (Houston broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).