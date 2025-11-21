Big 12 Releases Second Availability Report Ahead of Arizona-Baylor Game
Arizona’s (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) defense set the tone with a tipped ball interception from cornerback Jay’Vion Cole that set up an early touchdown to put the Wildcats up 7-0 against the Bearcats.
Although the game started off good for Arizona, its defense had its struggles in the first quarter. However, Brent Brennan and his team were able to fix those issues and put drives together down the stretch to pull off the 30-24 upset of Cincinnati.
At one point this season, the Wildcats were riding a 5-game road losing streak dating back to the 2024 season which included four blow out losses.
Now, following the win over the Bearcats, Brennan and his team have won back-to-back road games and have climbed over Mount 500 in the Big 12 for the first time this season.
Arizona was able to pick Sorsby off two times with Cole and safety Dalton Johnson coming up with the turnovers and giving the offense the chance to get back in the groove.
On the offensive end of the field, Arizona had issues converting in the red zone during the first half with two missed field goals by Michael Salgado-Medina. One miss from 40 and a blocked kick the next time out.
However, with the Wildcats up 27-24 late in the fourth quarter, Salgado-Medina was able to redeem himself with a clutch 51-yard field goal to make it a 6-point game with 1:34 left in the game.
Arizona was able to get its offense going in the second half with two drives that finished with a touchdown. Running back Kedrick Reescano had the go-ahead score on a 50-yard run and the Wildcats never looked back.
Meanwhile, quarterback Noah Fifita had another great road game going 23 of 31 on his passing attempts while racking up 294 yards and slinging an important touchdown late in the game.
The one touchdown pass from Fifita was a record breaking one with him now sitting at 68 passing touchdowns in his career passing Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles for the program-record.
On the final drive for Cincinnati, Arizona’s defense came up strong and forced the Bearcats into a turnover on downs to seal the road win.
Now, Arizona returns home to play in its final home game of the season against Baylor (5-5, 3-4) where the Wildcats will be looking for its eighth win of the year.
Before the game comes, the second availability report of the week has come out and features six Wildcats that have made the list. Of the six players, four are listed as out in defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew, linebacker Myron Robinson and offensive linemen Tristan Bounds and Jordan Brown.
Meanwhile, defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea is listed as doubtful after missing the last game against Cincinnati and defensive back Jay’Vion Cole is listed as questionable after intercepting the ball versus the Bearcats in the last game.
This will mark the first time the Wildcats have played Baylor since the 1992 Sun Bowl where the Bears beat Arizona 20-15 in El Paso. Now, UA will need to show off its depth this time in the home finale.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the latest availability report for the Arizona-Baylor game. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.