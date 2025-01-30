Where Tetairoa McMillan is projected to be picked in 2025 NFL Draft
Tetairoa McMillan has a chance to be the highest NFL draft pick in the history of the Arizona Wildcats football program.
And if the latest mock draft from NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks is correct, McMillan will be.
Brooks predicts McMillan will be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall pick — one pick higher than Arizona great Ricky Hunley was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1984.
McMillan, a unicorn of a wide receiver at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, caught 174 passes for 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
Will Pete Carroll Draft Defense?
McMillan has been linked with the Raiders in several mock drafts, but most of those were released before the Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their head coach.
Carroll won 137 games as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks behind the "Legion of Boom" defense he built with GM John Schneider.
Carroll and GM John Spytek could opt to target an impact defensive player with the No. 6 overall pick, especially if Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham falls to them. Most mock drafts have Graham being drafted No. 5 or higher, but a lot can happen between now and April 24.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson could also be a target for Carroll, especially since the Raiders' secondary is a mess.
Where Will McMillan Be Drafted?
The latest mock drafts have McMillan being picked anywhere from No. 6 to No. 8 overall.
Pro Football Focus predicts McMillan will be drafted by the New York Jets at No. 7. Here's what they wrote:
"McMillan would form one of the most exciting wide receiver duos in the league with Garrett Wilson. He is a prototype X-receiver at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds. His 35 contested catches over the past two years led all FBS receivers. McMillan proved he’s more than just a big body as a junior, though, placing second among FBS wideouts with 29 forced missed tackles after the catch."
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. thinks McMillan will be drafted No. 6 overall by the Raiders, while CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Mike Renner predicts McMillan will fall to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8.
The NFL Scouting Combine should have a significant impact on where McMillan lands. The combine is Feb. 27 through March 2 in Indianapolis.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.