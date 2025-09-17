Grading Wildcat's Wide Receiver Corps After Taking Down Kansas State
The Arizona Wildcats' offense just could not be stopped on last Friday's 23 - 17 win over Kansas State and the wide receiver corps played a big part in moving the ball up the field while also complementing a dominant rushing attack.
Arizona gained a lofty 412 yards of total offense, 234 of those coming from the ground, thanks to Big 12 co-playmaker of the week Ismail Mahdi and Noah Fifita.
The passing game ended with 178 yards through the air. Although it wasn't as electric as the running game, it did the job in moving the chains with short and precise throws that threw off a heavily blitzing Kansas State team that did its best to get to Fifita.
Because of the potent rushing attack paired with K-State's blitz, some big plays through the air did open up and Fifitia took advantage of that when he saw the opportunity.
Seven receivers were able to secure at least one catch through four quarters of action, showing that while at times they are not a flashy group, they are consistent and can get open when it is needed.
Javin "Nunu" Whatley led the team in catches, hauling in five for 31 yards. Chris Hunter was second on the team with three catches for 37 yards.
Ismail Mahdi, Sam Olson and Brandon Phelps all had two catches. Mahdi gained 32 yards with his receptions, Olson ended with 22 yards and Phelps with 13.
Luke Wysong received a big catch from Fifita early in the game to set the tempo of who would be dictating what team would be the better offense.
Grade: B-
The Arizona wide receiver corps gets a B- because the passing game, despite not being flashy by any means, did just enough to keep the ball moving at times while also balancing out with the running game.
Not one receiver was able to score against K-State, but it was still efficient in getting first downs through shorter route running and a decent spreading out of the ball to different receivers.
What kept the grade from going any higher was the lack of a vertical threat in the game, limited opportunities due to a run-heavy approach and no touchdowns being caught.
It was still overall a solid outing for the group of pass catchers and they still possess a dangerous set of skills that can change the game in a heartbeat.
They will have the chance to display those skills against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames at Jack Trice Stadium after the bye week on September 27 at 4 p.m. (MST).
