Arizona Wildcats Among Biggest Losers of College Football Winter Transfer Portal
The Arizona Wildcats had to deal with a lot of roster upheaval following a successful 2023 campaign because their head coach, Jedd Fisch, decided to accept the same job with the Washington Huskies.
A few of the players decided to return to the program when former San Jose State Spartans head coach Brent Brennan took over, however, they are currently staring down some major roster changes once again.
The 2024 season was a disaster for the Wildcats, their first as a member of the Big 12 Conference.
They went 4-8 with all but two of their losses coming by at least three touchdowns.
That performance already has Brennan on the hot seat despite being with the school for only one year. He and his staff have been put in a tough spot as they have a lot of key players who have exhausted eligibility, declared for the 2025 NFL draft or entered the transfer portal.
Right now, the number of transfers out of the program is 28.
That makes them one of the biggest losers during the winter transfer portal session in the opinion of Max Olson of ESPN.
“The Wildcats are right behind Purdue for most scholarship players lost to the portal among Power 4 programs, which is the primary reason they're on this list. After a rough 4-8 run through the program's first season in the Big 12, coach Brent Brennan will need to add a lot this offseason to get Arizona heading toward a turnaround.”
The secondary has been hit hard by departures.
Star cornerback Tacario Davis remains in the portal and could decide to turn pro. Emmanuel Karnley has committed to the Miami Hurricanes and Gunner Maldonado is heading to the Kansas State Wildcats.
Linebacker Jacob Manu is reuniting with Fisch in Washington.
Brennan was able to convince three other defensive backs, Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith, to come back to Tucson after putting their names into the transfer portal.
Another major loss the team will have to figure out how to overcome is star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
The record-setting pass catcher has already declared for the 2025 NFL draft, which isn’t all too surprising given he is projected to be a top-10 pick.
Offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea is also expected to be taken early in the draft after declaring his intentions to turn pro early in December.
Brennan and his staff have their work cut out for them to replace all the production they have lost.
If they don’t successfully pick up players in the portal, they are going to be on the hot seat in 2025.