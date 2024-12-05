Brent Brennan Reportedly Eying More Changes To Arizona's Coaching Staff
This is expected to be a frenzied offseason in Tucson as Brent Brennan looks to get the Arizona Wildcats football program back on track after a disastrous campaign where they won just four games coming off their 10-win performance last year.
It was shocking how poorly Arizona played on a consistent basis, and because of that, there are real qeustion marks about how things will look going forward.
Outside of players planning on entering the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 9 with tight end Dorian Thomas, running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke, and quarterback Brayden Dorman all announcing their intentions, other changes are expected to come.
Offensive coordinator Dino Babers won't be back in 2025, and based on how that side of the ball performed, it was an easy decision to make.
But, it seems like Brennan isn't thinking about stopping there.
Per Jason Scheer of 247Sports, the head coach is weighing all options when it comes to how things are going to look next year.
"Sources indicate to WildcatAuthority.com that Arizona head coach Brent Brennan will evaluate the coaching staff after Signing Day and no coach has been told that he will be let go," he reports.
The early signing period started on Dec. 4, and with the Wildcats focused on securing players committed in their 2025 class, making staff changes is not something at the top of the to-do list.
However, that doesn't mean there won't be a shake up.
What might occur isn't quite known as this point, especially with Brennan seemingly having the backing of Arizona's new athletic director despite the horrendous showing this season, but Scheer also indicates there might not be sweeping changes.
"... there is a legitimate possibility that there is simply some reshuffling within the current coaching staff and Brennan will bring in one coach to replace Babers. It is unknown at this time if that coach will be brought in to call plays or if Matt Adkins will take over as full time offensive coordinator with a new coach focusing on a different position," the insider adds.
It's safe to say that might not be the most popular decision.
While Babers was the offensive coordinator throughout the entire campaign, Brennan stripped him of his play calling duties and handed those over to Matt Adkins.
That alteration didn't amount to much as Arizona finished with only 21.8 points per game this year compared to 34.6 the season prior.