Wildcats Upcoming Matchup Against Wisconsin Highlighted as Game of Week
After two blowout wins to begin the season, the Arizona Wildcats are preparing to enter a much more challenging portion of their schedule.
After the performance of the Wildcats in their first two games, dominating both Point Loma (113-64) and Old Dominion (102-44), their next matchup at the end of the week will be much-watch television.
Many also agree.
On Monday, NCAA digital reporter Andy Katz released his first edition of the Games of the Week for the 2024-25 men's basketball season. On the list of ten marquee matchups, Arizona’s next matchup on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers came in at number three.
Although Katz attended school at Wisconsin, the bias is not needed to make this game one of the most anticipated of the week. The matchup will surely be the first true test for Wildcats head coach Tommy Llyod's newly constructed roster.
We will finally get a real idea of the Wildcats' depth this Friday when they face off against the Big Ten team. Will it be enough to make a deeper run than last season’s loss in the Sweet 16?
Katz also moved Arizona up in his recent ‘Power 37’ basketball rankings following their two dominant wins to begin the season. After starting the year 17th on the list, the Wildcats recently moved up to 13.
“The Wildcats embarrassed Old Dominion 102-44. Tommy Lloyd’s crew is playing like it’s February with Caleb Love picking up where he left off last season as the Pac-12 player of the year,” writes Katz.
Love finished the win over ODU as one of five players to reach double digits for the Wildcats. The Preseason AP All-American picked up 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist. He shot 4 for 9 from the field including going 40 percent from behind the three-point line.
The matchup only trailed the Champions Classic which includes four top team in the country of the Michigan State Spartans, Kansas Jayhawks, Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats. The game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Purdue Boilermakers came in at number two.
A dominant win over Wisconsin, who have had three impressive wins of their own this year to begin the year would surely put Arizona back in the conversation as being one of the best team’s in basketball. It will also be a huge test for the following game when Duke comes to town.
Tipoff at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will be available on Peacock.