Deion Sanders Worried About This From Arizona's Defense
Arizona is 4-3 and needs two more wins to qualify for the postseason and reach a bowl game. In year two under Brent Brennan, that would signal growth and a positive trend.
To get there, the road isn't easy. Three of the final five games for the Wildcats are on the road, where Brennan has yet to win this season. It starts this week in Colorado, where the Buffaloes have lost twice this season, both coming against teams inside the top-10 of the rankings.
The Buffaloes didn't have the benefit of a bye week like Arizona did. Instead, they were demolished by rival Utah, 53-7, in a nasty game in Salt Lake City. For Colorado, there was a troubling trend in that game that has their leader concerned moving forward.
Maybe Arizona could take advantage.
Deion Sanders Concerned About Blitzes Ahead of Arizona Matchup
Deion Sanders was none too pleased with his offensive line against Utah. Quarterback Kaidon Salter was sacked seven times by the Utes and was under immense pressure all night long.
After the game, he said the Buffaloes were aware of how the Utes were getting pressure, but simply couldn't stop it. Now, he thinks Arizona could go a similar route.
"They blitzed us to death," Sanders said after the game. "They're still blitzing us right now, and we're inside. They're still blitzing us right now. I just told (the team), be ready for the next week. Cat's out the bag. Be ready for it."
Offensive line protection and push have been something Colorado has lacked under Sanders in his three seasons leading the charge in Boulder. He has done a good job of recruiting more size, but the production has not been there.
Colorado has allowed 21 sacks this season, third most in the Big 12. The Wildcats could try to come after Salter as well this week, despite only having 14 sacks this season.
Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said this week that he expects Colorado to run with Salter because it's worked for them this season, but doesn't agree that blitzing Salter against the passing game is always the answer.
Gonzales said Utah "chose violence" and the Colorado "didn't respond right away." The game script could be misleading as Colorado was forced to drop back and air it out to try to compete after going down big at the half, which led to more coverage sacks.
Jordan Seaton highlights Colorado's offensive line at left tackle. He'll face Riley Wilson and Chase Kennedy on the edge at times and Leroy Palu or Dominic Lolesio in a more traditional look. The Wildcats are aiming to at least contain Salter to the pocket after being tormented by quarterbacks on the ground in their previous two outings.
