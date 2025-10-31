Position Battles That Could Decide Arizona vs Colorado
With five games left on the schedule, Arizona still needs two wins to crack a bowl game. If you're staring at the calendar, counting wins and losses, this one looks like a victory to get a step closer to postseason play.
Colorado is fresh off a 53-7 drubbing at Utah, is still playing multiple quarterbacks, and struggles to consistently compete in the trenches.
However, the Wildcats haven't inspired a ton of confidence lately. Their formidable defense has shrunk in its last two games as Arizona has fallen in the final moments against both BYU and Houston. Plus, Brent Brennan simply does not win on the road.
Arizona hasn't been to Boulder since 2023, when former kicker Tyler Loop drilled a walk-off field goal for the win. The Buffaloes have lost twice at home this season, but both teams are inside the top 10 of the rankings right now (Georgia Tech and BYU).
The Wildcats had last week off to prepare. While everything on paper seems to be tilting their way, Arizona and Colorado are both teams that have seemingly been close to being good, but when push comes to shove, both have folded.
It's a big week for both programs to get back on track and have something to put their name on. Here are a few matchups to keep an eye on this Saturday.
Arizona's Offensive Line vs Colorado's Defensive Line
The Wildcats have enough talent up front to get some push on the Buffaloes, similar to how Utah had its way up front a week ago. On the right side, Tristan Bounds and Alexander Doost have been outstanding in pass protection. They'll draw Keaten Wade and Arden Walker on the edges this week, who lead Colorado in the sack department.
Noah Fifita has done a good job of avoiding pressure this year against much better fronts, so I would expect Arizona to hold up fine this week after a couple of rough weeks. Colorado only has nine sacks this year, second-worst in the Big 12.
On the ground, Amari McNeil usually lines up inside for the Buffaloes and would be a challenge for Arizona center Ka'ena Decambra. However, McNeil is currently listed as out for the game according to the latest Big 12 availability report, which would provide a boost to the Wildcats' rushing attack.
Arizona hasn't been good at running the ball this season, averaging 142.1 yards per game. However, Colorado is the worst run defense in the Big 12, allowing 217.3 yards rushing per game and 5.3 yards per carry. Utah ran for a staggering 422 yards last week on the Buffaloes.
This is the perfect week to jump-start the running game for the Wildcats, which has been inconsistent in conference play. Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano could have a field day against this defense with their power and speed combo, but it'll be up the the Wildcats' five big men to make it happen.
Arizona's Secondary vs Colorado's Receivers
Colorado doesn't run the ball effectively, nor does it have a reliable passing game. However, they do have the talent for big plays that can break the back of a defense.
Omarion Miller has evolved into the top option for quarterback Kaidon Salter. Miller has 23 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns this season. Joseph Williams is a speed threat from the slot as well. Despite missing last week's game against the Utes, Williams has 24 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns after transferring in from Tulsa.
They can take the top off a defense when Salter has time to throw. Given Arizona's struggles to develop a pass rush, that's something to worry about in a road environment. The Buffaloes can also throw plenty of short and quick passes to wear out the Wildcats' front.
The Arizona secondary was cruising until hitting BYU and Houston, giving up four touchdown passes in those two games after previously not having allowed a single one. This is a week to get back on the right course.
The Wildcats have 153.1 passing yards per game, third in the Big 12. That's thanks to the trio of returners in the secondary: Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, and Dalton Johnson. Ayden Garnes has also been a welcome addition on the boundary.
Stukes will draw the assignment of holding down Williams in the slot, while Johnson may play with his nose closer to the box this week against the run.
Arizona has nine interceptions this season, while Colorado has thrown seven. The Wildcats need to get back to playing dominant defense against a mediocre passing game this week. As long as the Wildcats can defend the deep shots, they should be in a good place.
Javin Whatley vs Preston Hodge
Whatley has consistently been one of Fifita's top targets in a receiving room that shifts each week. He's caught 32 passes this season for 370 yards and three touchdowns while primarily working out of the slot.
The Wildcats have found production from a couple different receivers this season, but Whatley is a difference maker. He stretches the field for Fifita to find plays underneath and gets off the line quickly to make plays in the red area.
Hodge is a key defender in coverage for the Buffaloes as their usual nickel or slot defender. He has 30 tackles and a whopping 11 pass deflections this season. Simply put, if someone throws his way, he's likely to get a hand on it.
Despite having other options, Fifita needs Whatley in this game as a security blanket. Colorado could get more aggressive this week and play more man on third down, where Whatley is crucial to the passing game.
The battle between Hodge and Whatley will be fun to watch. Hodge has struggled a bit more downfield near the sideline, so maybe that's a way Arizona could beat him. Whatley will just need to find a way to separate and keep Hodge's hands off the ball.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Arizona's matchup with Colorado on Saturday. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.