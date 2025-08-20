When Does Wildcats Commit Jaden Parker Debut This Season?
The Arizona Wildcats have many players set to begin their final high school season, including Jaden Parker.
Jaden Parker is set to begin his season on August 29th, as Parker and Anna High School will take on Liberty Christian at home.
Prior to the beginning of the season Parker detailed his final season.
"My preparation starts in the classroom because I’m a student first, athlete second. Therefore, when I take care of my responsibilities in there first then that translates to the field and the weight room. Also practicing hard and getting multiple reps to perfect my craft to be the best player I can be. After going hard, there is recovery too, so my body can get the proper rest to be the best athlete I can be on the field. So my prep starts early, getting locked in to take care of business and get these wins this season."
"My personal goal this season is to get 100+ tackles, 15-20 TFL, 8-10 sacks, 10 touchdowns, because I play offense too. And being an all-state linebacker that came out of nowhere, and has flown under the radar. Also, be on the 1st team for both offense and defense."
"My goal for our team is to go undefeated all season, and of course, win a state title. I want us to be a team that other teams fear and hate to see on their schedule. I want us to reach our full potential and not sell ourselves short. We have a good senior group that has multiple leaders, so I hope we can lock in and get every game done the right way."
"What would make this season a success is going undefeated, like I stated before, and winning a state championship. I’ve never won a state championship or gotten close yet, so I’m confident we have the group that can get it done. We just have to put our nose down and work constantly, because the path we have isn’t going to be easy, I’m aware of that."
"I have new brothers this season, and for my last season, I want it to be special and have lots of fun, but win a lot of games. So we can have a historical season to be remembered for years and years to come!"
