Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Big Win Over ASU
The No. 25-ranked Arizona Wildcats came into Mountain America Stadium with a huge point to prove that they deserve to be ranked, stuffing the No. 20-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils offense and pulling away in the second half on the way to a 23-7 gritty victory.
The Wildcats came into Mountain America Stadium highly motivated to avenge last season's season's49-7 loss to ASU and did so by playing physical defense that forced four turnovers and allowed 211 total yards.
Fans of the Wildcats were excited about Arizona's huge win to close out the regular season and had plenty to say about the game as it went on. Here is a collection of what they had to say.
First quarter
Arizona won the toss and elected to kick the ball, giving it the first drive in the second half. Ian Wagenr's kick sailed through the end zone. ASU's first drive resulted in a three-and-out, which resulted in Arizona getting the ball back at the 30-yard line.
The Wildcats marched down to ASU's six in 12 plays, using a balanced mix of throwing the ball and running it. On the 13th play, Quincy Craig fumbled, giving the Sun Devils the ball back at their 8.
The Wildcats' defense remained a stout group and forced another three-and-out. An errant punt gave Arizona decent field position to work with at ASU's 48.
Arizona was still unable to leave the field with points on the scoreboard. It got as close as the 18 until a bad snap by Ka'ena Decambra resulted in Ariza's third-down play being blown up. Michael Salgado-Medina missed the 45-yard field goal with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
Second quarter
On the first play of the second quarter, Michael Dansby intercepted Jeff Sims' pass on the ASU 37, giving the offense an opportunity to take the lead.
Arizona was unable to move the ball and had to settle for a punt, pinning the Sun Devils at the 10-yard line. On the second play of that drive, Sims completed a 17-yard pass to Jordyn Tyson. The wide receiver appeared shaken up and had to leave the field.
The Sun Devils' offense was unaffected by his absence, as they still got down the field and scored the first touchdown of the game. Sims took the quarterback run 27 yards down the field to the end zone to make it 7-0 with 10:33 remaining in the first half. ASU's drive took eight plays and 3:53 minutes.
Arizona's next drive began at the 25 and it managed to get to the ASU 12 until a sack on Fifita on third down stopped it. Salgado-Medina's 42-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Keith Abney, giving the Sun Devils the ball back at 9:36.
ASU was able to get down the field, primarily due to a pass interference call on Dansby that put the Sun Devils at the Wildcats' 42. ASU wasn't able to do much after that and settled for a field goal that was missed, giving Arizona a chance to score with 1:24 left in the half.
That drive began at Arizona's 31 and it was able to get to the Sun Devils' 29 before Salgado-Medina was called upon for a 47-yard field goal attempt. That kick was made, making it a 7-3 game at the end of the half.
By halftime, Arizona was up on ASU in total yards, 164-118 and three more red zone trips. Costly errors within 25 yards kept the Wildcats from taking the lead.
Third quarter
The Wildcats were forced to punt on their first drive of the second half, but the defense forced a fumble, giving the Wildcats the ball back at ASU's 6. Fifita then threw his 70th touchdown of the season to Cam Barmore, putting Arizona in the lead with a 10-7 score.
After another three-and-out forced by the Wildcats' defense, Arizona got back into ASU territory, but failed to score any points. Salgado-Medina missed his second field goal of the night, this time from 47 yards.
On the third play of ASU's next drive, Sims threw his second interception of the night, that one to Treydan Stukes on Arizona's 6.
The Wildcats got to ASU's 31 before having to call the field goal unti out. This time around, Salgado-Medina was able to nail the 49 yard field goal to put Arizona up 13-7 with 1:17 left in the third quarter.
Fourth quarter
The Wildcast defense forced the ASU offense off the field to start the fourth quarter. The Wildcats' drive began at their 40, and it took eight plays and 2:39 minutes to get to the ASU 11, where Salgado-Medina hit his third field goal of the night, widening Arizona's lead to 16-7 with 12:05 left in the game.
ASU tried to make something happen on its next drive, but Dalton Johnson caused Sims to fumble for the fourth takeaway of the game, giving the Wildcats another opportunity to widen their lead.
The Wildcats scored one more touchdown to make it a 23-7 game with just under two minutes left in the game. Johnson then intercepted Sims' pass on the following drive for his second takeaway of the game. solidifying Brent Brennan's first Territorial Cup victory.
