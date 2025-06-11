Lauri Markkanen Announces Major Decision
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen looks to have a busy offseason across the next few months.
Ahead of EuroBasket 2025, Markkanen has announced he intends to play with the Finnish national team for this summer's tournament.
Markkanen alluded to the idea of playing within this summer's EuroBasket tournament during his end-of-season presser in April, but now only a couple of months out from the action going down, the Jazz star has made his status official for yet another offseason of suiting up for his home country.
"It’s always an honor to put on the Finland jersey," Markkanen said via the Finnish media outlet, MTV Uutiset. "I’m really looking forward to the tournament, of course, but also every single time I get to wear it - including these exhibition games."
Markkanen has been a frequent flyer as a part of Finland's national team, where he initially saw his career breakout during the 2022 offseason ahead of his first year in Utah in his second-ever showing within EuroBasket. He averaged 27.9 points and 8 rebounds per game, being a catalyst within Finland's efforts to make their first quarterfinal appearance in 55 years.
Markkanen wound up missing last year's action within the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Spain due to a shoulder injury, but now, the Jazz star is seemingly back to full health, and ready for the Susijengi, as Finland will be hosting a field with Great Britain, Lithuania, Montenegro, Sweden, and the world champion Germany.
Following those contests, the top four teams of that mix advance to the knockout stage of the tournament in Riga, Latvia.
"It'll take a lot of work and surely we'll face setbacks, but we're aiming for the medal games, of course,: Markkanen said. "It's not enough just to play home games– we want to continue the journey to Riga,"
Now perhaps with another year in the fold for Finland, Markkanen could be in for yet another leap for his development ahead of what will be his fourth season in a Jazz uniform.
The 2025 EuroBasket tournament will kick off on August 27th, and last until September 15th.
