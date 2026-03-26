Arizona's Bradley Deemed 'Rolls Royce' Level Talent

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley has developed into a star for the team this season, and he’s earning recognition from some of the most respected college basketball pundits.

Bradley is enjoying the best season of his collegiate career as a senior, averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range. Now in his third season with the team, Bradley has become the leader of one of the top teams in the country.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

He was named Big 12 Player of the Year for his efforts, beating out notable talents such as BYU’s AJ Dybantsa and Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson. Bradley has led the team to a 34-2 record heading into the Sweet 16, with 16 Quad 1 wins and a sweep of the Big 12 regular-season and conference tournament titles.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona Is Ready for a Title

Arizona has been at the top of several metrics this season, ranking in the top three in the AP Poll — where they spent nine straight weeks as the top team in the country — KenPom, and NET rankings for the majority of the season. Bradley has been the veteran presence the team has needed to allow standout rookies such as Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov to succeed under Tommy Lloyd’s system.

In his three seasons with Arizona, Bradley has gone from a solid backup guard off the bench to arguably the team’s best player in a short span of time. His rise has coincided with what is shaping up to be one of the best seasons in Arizona history. Bradley has also had a knack for hitting timely shots down the stretch of close games, flexing his composure, and experience in the biggest moments.

ESPN announcer Dick Vitale, center, with analyst Charles Barkley, left, and play-by-play announcer Dave O'Brien before the Indiana-Kentucky men's college basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky December 13, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradley Deemed 'Rolls Royce' Talent

ESPN’s Dick Vitale recently named Bradley a part of his “All-Rolls Royce Teams,” highlighting the top overall players in the country this season.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The Wildcats' dynamic guard controls games with his scoring, playmaking and rock steadiness. His leadership, poise and clutch production lead an Arizona team playing at a championship level,” Vitale said.

After toppling Long Island and Utah State in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Bradley and the Wildcats will look for a strong outing against Arkansas and advance to the Elite Eight. With Bradley leading the way, the Wildcats have a very strong chance of being the last team standing at the end of the tournament and earning the second national title in program history.