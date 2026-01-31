Arizona Extends Offer to 5-Star 2028 Defensive Back

While Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail, making progress with some of the top prospects in the class, the Wildcats have also started targeting recruits in the 2028 class.

Brennan and company have extended offers to several 2028 prospects over the past few weeks, most recently to a five-star safety from Texas, who’s a top-30 overall player in the class.

Wildcats Offer Top 2028 Safety

On Jan. 29, Arizona extended an offer to James Foster III, a five-star safety from Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Texas. He shared on X that the Wildcats had offered him, writing, “Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona!”

Blessed to recieve an offer from the University of Arizona!@CoachBobbyWade @coachsjacksonjr pic.twitter.com/whaH33td3S — James Foster III (@2wayFoster) January 30, 2026

Although Foster is only a sophomore at Lancaster, he’s already established himself as one of the top overall prospects in the 2028 class. Arizona was the 20th Division I program to offer him, joining Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, and others.

Arizona’s offer to Foster comes relatively early in his process, but a few programs have already made significant progress in his recruitment. The five-star safety had a busy fall, taking unofficial visits to Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, and TCU.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns and Mustangs have continued their push for him early into 2026, as Texas hosted Foster on a visit last weekend, and SMU coach Rhett Lashlee recently traveled to Lancaster for a home visit with the young defensive back.

As of now, Texas appears to be the leader in Foster’s recruitment, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently giving the Longhorns a 47.3% chance of landing him.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona will have to make up a lot of ground in Foster’s recruitment to compete with the other programs pursuing him. Still, the good news for the Wildcats is that he isn’t expected to make a decision anytime soon, giving Brennan and company plenty of time to establish themselves as a contender for the five-star.

The Lancaster High School star would be a welcome addition to Arizona’s 2028 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 29 overall player in the country, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 2 prospect in Texas.

Foster is expected to be among the most coveted prospects in the 2028 cycle. If Arizona can make a strong early impression on him and build a strong relationship, it should have a chance to land one of the nation's top defensive back prospects.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona offering Foster III by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.