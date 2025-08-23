Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Commit Starts Season Off With Blowout Victory

Prince Williams and the Bishop Gorman Gaels start the season off with a huge victory

Caleb Sisk

Prince Williams on his Arizona OV
Prince Williams on his Arizona OV / Prince Williams
Arizona Wildcats did their thing in the 2026 recruiting class as they continue to show that they have a dominant class that could be considered one of the best in program history. They want many different recruiting battles that push them towards the top of the recruiting ranks when it comes to the team ranks, as well as lining up many different prospects that would be considered a top target for many different schools and a plethora of different positions. They landed one of the best edge rushers in the country.

The Edge rusher that they landed is Prince Williams, who is the 2026 football commit from Bishop Gorman High School, who committed to the Arizona Wildcats over many different schools, and recently just kicked off his high school football season on Friday.

Every single team that kicked off their season this week was looking to have a very successful showing when it comes to the 2025 football season opener at the high school level, which is something that the Arizona Wildcats will be looking for as they have been keeping up with how their commits in the 2026 class do every single week, as they can't wait to get them on campus early starting in December.

The most popular school in the state of Nevada, Bishop Gorman, continues to show its dominance as it took on the Centennial Bulldogs and had a great showing in that game. The game was about as lopsided as it could get as Bishop Gorman finished the game with a huge victory over the Bulldogs, as Bishop Gorman walked away with a 52-point win and held the Centennial Bulldogs to 0 points.

This is something that not everyone expected as Centennial as the 20th rank team in the state but when they're the 20th ranked team in the state that can only get them so far against a national rank team who ranked as the third best team in the nation, let alone the state as they're still the number one team in the state without doubt. They only follow behind two teams, but they could be anyone in the nation as long as they are on point.

The Gaels will look to continue with their dominance, but still have many different teams that await them in the season. If they can continue at this rate, they can compete with any team in the nation.

