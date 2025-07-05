Arizona Wildcats NFL Draft History in the First Round
Arizona’s football history isn’t as storied as basketball with the program only making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons with two coming in the last eleven years. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
Throughout time, Arizona has seen many great players come and go, moving on to the next level and making an impact in the NFL. In all, The Wildcats have had 290 players get selected in the NFL Draft and most recently saw seven players over the last two drafts be selected.
The player that was selected the highest in program history was linebacker Ricky Hunkey, who was taken with the No. 7 overall pick by the Denver Broncos during the 1984 draft.
This past season, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan came close to that pick when he was drafted No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers. McMillan ended his Arizona career leading the program in receiving yards with 3,423 to go along with his 213 receptions and 26 touchdowns.
Overall, Arizona has seen five players selected in the Top 10 of the draft with the first one in Walt Nelsen, who was taken with the 10th pick by the New York Giants in 1939.
Although the history of first round NFL Draft picks isn’t great, Arizona has had 12 first-round selections. In the past two drafts, the Wildcats have seen McMillan and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan go in the first round.
That was the first time in the program’s history that it achieved that feat since the 1998 and 199 draft when cornerback Chris McAlister and running back Trung Canidate.
The only time Arizona has ever had two first-round picks in the same draft was in 1990 when linebacker Chris Singleton and defensive end Anthony Smith were taken in the first round.
The program has never seen three-straight years with a first round pick. However, with the way safety Genesis Smith is developing, he could help the Wildcats achieve a feat they have never done as a program.
Plus, that would give Brent Brennan two first round picks that he has coached during his time with the team. Which would go a long way with recruiting when trying to convince prospects to join the program.
