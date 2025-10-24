Brent Brennan Sends Message to Top-Rated 2027 Arizona WR
College coaches use all sorts of recruiting strategies to try to land talent. From sending good luck graphics on X to writing handwritten letters, there are plenty of ways to make an impression on a prospect.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan recently deployed a unique recruiting strategy, sending a personalized video message to one of the top Arizona prospects in the 2027 class.
What Recruit Did Brent Brennan Send a Video Message To?
Ahead of his game on Friday, Brennan sent a personalized video message to Trey Smith, a three-star wide receiver prospect from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona.
Brennan wished Smith luck in his Williams Fields' upcoming game against Saguaro High School, complimented his abilities as a player, and even spoke about the young wide receiver's recent frustration with not getting involved in the offense enough.
- "Trey, what's up? It's Coach Brennan here," Brennan said. "Just wanted to say what's up, wish you luck this week against Saguaro.
- He continued, "I know you're going to make plays, dude. I love what you're doing on tape. I know you've been frustrated, not getting the rock quite as much as you want, but hey, your combination of speed, and quickness, and toughness, just keep going, man. Those plays are going to show up."
A recruit rarely gets a message straight from a program's head coach, indicating that Arizona is very interested in Smith. 247Sports' composite rankings list the 6' 160-pound wideout as the No. 558 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 70 wide receiver prospect, and the No. 10 recruit from Arizona.
The Wildcats have been pursuing Smith throughout his recruitment, first sending him an offer in March. As one of the highest-rated prospects in the state, it makes sense that Arizona is pushing to secure his commitment.
Unsurprisingly, Arizona State is also very interested in Smith. Rivals currently gives the Sun Devils the best chance to land him at 12.1%, but the Wildcats are a close second, with the recruiting site giving them a 10.6% chance to win his recruitment.
It's still early in Smith's recruitment, and outside of the state, he hasn't garnered too much interest, holding a total of 12 offers. Still, as seen in the video, it's clear that he's a prospect that Brennan and his staff want to land, and the Wildcats are doing everything they can to outshine the other programs pursuing him.
