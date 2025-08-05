Will UCLA Still Target Wildcats' Oscar Rios?
The Arizona Wildcats have won many different recruiting battles in the 2026 class, as they look to finish off what is their top class in quite some time. They have landed players from all over the country and at a plethora of different positions. One of the positions that they did a great job with is the QB position.
As mentioned by Arizona Wildcats On SI in the past, the Wildcats had many different targets at the QB position, but one player stood tall in the class. That player being Oscar Rios.
Oscar Rios is one of the better QBs in the class, as he is barely rated outside of the top-10 when it comes to the position. He was previously committed to the Purdue Boilermakers in the earlier part of his recruitment, but would later back of his pledge.
He visited multiple different schools officially. The schools that he visited include the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the UCLA Bruins, and the Arizona Wildcats. The talented QB would provide a commitment date and left the Cowboys out of the competition. This led the talented prospect to make his college decision between two hard hitting programs that made him a priority.
The Wildcats were hopeful to land the talented QB, while one could argue that the Bruins planned to land the prospect, as he was one of the better players in the class, and was trending to the Bruins for a long time.
While things seemed to be going well, the additions of Nico and Madden Iamaleava at the QB position raised some red flags for a young QB like Rios. This led Rios to open up his recruitment more where he later committed to the Wildcats. This commitment was a huge win for the Wildcats.
To be honest, it was the biggest recruiting win for the Wildcats in the 2026 recruiting class. While this is great, we know one thing for certain. The Bruins won't be done trying to land the talented prospect.
The talented prospect had a great relationship with the staff, who is currently running out of options. The Bruins need a QB and have failed to find new targets. They will likely push for the talented prospect until he signs his papers, as if you think this recruitment is done, it might be best to reconsider.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!