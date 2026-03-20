Arizona's Peat Can Significanty Boost Draft Stock in Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats have gotten help from several standout freshmen this season, one of whom is forward Koa Peat.

Peat is having himself a strong season for the Wildcats, who enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the four 1 seeds. Peat is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game under Tommy Lloyd this season, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ahead of their first round matchup with Long Island, Peat has been named a top 50 player in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf , coming in at No. 43.

Koa Peat Regarded As Top Talent in Tournament

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“The Wildcats' star freshman announced his arrival with a tremendous effort -- 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists -- in a season-opening win over reigning champion Florida,” Medcalf said.

“The 6-foot-8 NBA prospect went on to have an up-and-down season while contending with a lower leg injury and typical freshman growing pains. But since Jan. 1, he has scored 20 or more points in five games, including in his 21-point, six-rebound effort in the Big 12 tournament championship win over Houston.”

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Peat has been a key component of Arizona’s impressive resume this season. The Wildcats enter the first round with a 32-2 record and as the winners of the Big 12 Tournament. They have 16 quad 1 victories, and have notched a win over a ranked opponent 12 times this season.

He has been part of a trio of freshmen alongside Brayden Burries and Ivan Kharchenkov that have helped give Arizona a youthful boost this season. Despite their lack of experience, it hasn’t been evident throughout the season thanks to their veteran playstyles.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Peat Can Boost Draft Stock

Peat’s draft stock has dipped slightly throughout the season, but he is still expected to be one of the many freshmen selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Originally projected to be a lottery pick, Peat is more likely to fall within the middle or late part of the first round in the 2026 NBA Draft. A strong showing in the NCAA Tournament could always boost his stock, however.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) drives to the basket during the first half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Some notable wins that Peat played a part of include wins over Florida, UConn, UCLA, and Alabama in non-conference play, and wins over Kansas, BYU, UCF, Iowa State, and Houston in conference play, and throughout the Big 12 Tournament.