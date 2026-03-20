Arizona's Peat Can Significanty Boost Draft Stock in Tournament
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The Arizona Wildcats have gotten help from several standout freshmen this season, one of whom is forward Koa Peat.
Peat is having himself a strong season for the Wildcats, who enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the four 1 seeds. Peat is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game under Tommy Lloyd this season, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range.
Ahead of their first round matchup with Long Island, Peat has been named a top 50 player in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf, coming in at No. 43.
Koa Peat Regarded As Top Talent in Tournament
“The Wildcats' star freshman announced his arrival with a tremendous effort -- 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists -- in a season-opening win over reigning champion Florida,” Medcalf said.
“The 6-foot-8 NBA prospect went on to have an up-and-down season while contending with a lower leg injury and typical freshman growing pains. But since Jan. 1, he has scored 20 or more points in five games, including in his 21-point, six-rebound effort in the Big 12 tournament championship win over Houston.”
Peat has been a key component of Arizona’s impressive resume this season. The Wildcats enter the first round with a 32-2 record and as the winners of the Big 12 Tournament. They have 16 quad 1 victories, and have notched a win over a ranked opponent 12 times this season.
He has been part of a trio of freshmen alongside Brayden Burries and Ivan Kharchenkov that have helped give Arizona a youthful boost this season. Despite their lack of experience, it hasn’t been evident throughout the season thanks to their veteran playstyles.
Peat Can Boost Draft Stock
Peat’s draft stock has dipped slightly throughout the season, but he is still expected to be one of the many freshmen selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Originally projected to be a lottery pick, Peat is more likely to fall within the middle or late part of the first round in the 2026 NBA Draft. A strong showing in the NCAA Tournament could always boost his stock, however.
Some notable wins that Peat played a part of include wins over Florida, UConn, UCLA, and Alabama in non-conference play, and wins over Kansas, BYU, UCF, Iowa State, and Houston in conference play, and throughout the Big 12 Tournament.
Peat will look to be part of some more notable wins during the Big Dance, as Arizona looks to claim its second national title in program history this March.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.